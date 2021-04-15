For a fourth night, protesters confront police over a fatal shooting

Shortly after 9 p.m., the police declared the assembly “unlawful” and ordered the crowd to disperse, but hundreds of people remained, some trying to shield themselves with wooden barricades.

Carrying signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice No Peace,” a crowd assembled in the rain outside the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police station, and confrontations between protesters and law enforcement officials began nearly immediately. After several skirmishes in which protesters threw bottles of water and milk, the police fired several flash-bang grenades over the crowd. They used pepper spray and fired marker rounds, which can stain clothing.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a fourth night outside a police station in suburban Minneapolis on Wednesday, protesting the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a police officer.

A helicopter flew low over the scene and shined a spotlight on the crowd. Protesters and police officers alike found themselves gagging on pepper spray.

After 10 p.m., the hour set as an official curfew by the Brooklyn Center mayor, state troopers marched from the south toward the protesters, knocking over the wooden barriers and plastic trash barrels separating them from the crowd and forcing demonstrators to the east. More officers arrived from the north. Most in the crowd fled.

News that Kimberly A. Potter, the officer who fired the shot that killed Wright, had been charged with second-degree manslaughter drew mixed reaction from activists.

Ariana Buford, 25, of Brooklyn Center, said the potential penalty seemed light, given Potter’s long experience as a police officer. “The charges need to be more severe,” she said. “She’s been a police officer longer than I’ve been alive.”

Keveon Ford, 45, a private contractor from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, said the charge was appropriate given the police claim that Potter had shot Wright by accident, appearing to mistake her handgun for her Taser. But he worried that she would not be convicted.

“Why can’t police be held accountable for their actions?” he asked. “This is the only profession where you aren’t held accountable.”

Potter was arrested Wednesday, a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and was released on bail after posting $100,000 bond, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.

Hundreds of people have faced off with the police in Brooklyn Center each night since Wright’s death Sunday, with the region already on edge amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer charged with murdering George Floyd last May.

