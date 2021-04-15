Harris announces release of money for child care

Harris pointed out that even before the pandemic, child care was too expensive, difficult to find, or inaccessible for many families. And for child-care providers, the pandemic has introduced new expenses while enrollment has dropped.

Calling it the “single-largest investment in child care in the nation’s history,” Harris said the funds would help day-care centers and family child-care providers stay open, thereby allowing parents — particularly mothers — to remain in or rejoin the workforce. The pandemic has forced a disproportionate number of women out of their jobs.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that $39 billion in funding from President Biden’s recently passed coronavirus relief package would be released to help rescue the child-care industry, which has been hit hard in the pandemic.

“The pandemic has accelerated the flaws and the fissures in our systems,” Harris said. “Nearly half of parents say their current child-care situation is unsustainable.”

Harris estimated that the funding would also allow for states, tribes, and territories to provide child-care subsidies to more than 800,000 of the country’s neediest families and also increase a tax credit families with children can receive toward the cost of care.

Under the new plan, families making less than $125,000 can receive a tax credit of up to $4,000 for one child and $8,000 for two or more children. Those making between $125,000 and $438,000 can receive a partial credit.

“This is a dramatic expansion and a significant help for more than 7 million families,” Harris said. “Taken together, this historic investment will give child-care providers a chance. It will give child-care providers and workers a lifeline, and it will give parents peace of mind.”

Harris recalled that when she was a child, a neighbor watched Harris and her sister so their mother could work as a cancer researcher.

“Without the care that Mrs. Shelton provided, my mother would not have been able to make the contributions that she did in the effort to find a cure for breast cancer,” Harris said. “For many, many people — and many women in particular — child care has often been the prerequisite for their ability to work. And for many others, child care is their work.”

Senate advances confirmation of associate attorney general nominee

The Senate voted 49 to 34 on Thursday to advance the nomination of Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general, with a confirmation hearing expected next week.

Gupta, Biden’s nominee for the Justice Department’s No. 3 post, had faced criticism from Republicans for her positions on police reform and drug enforcement. As they did for some of President Biden’s other nominees, Republicans sought to paint Gupta as a liberal partisan unfit for the job, citing some of her past personal criticisms of GOP leaders in editorials, testimony, and tweets.

Gupta, 46, apologized for the “coarse language” and “harsh tone” she had aimed at some Republicans while advocating on behalf of a broad civil rights coalition during the Trump administration. But she implored her critics to judge her work over more than two decades — including a stint at the Justice Department in the Barack Obama administration — and pointed to her efforts to forge consensus among liberal groups, conservative leaders and police organizations.

Senate committee backs Power as USAID leader

A Senate committee has approved the nomination of Samantha Power, an unabashed human rights and democratization activist, to lead the US Agency for International Development.

Power is expected to target rising authoritarianism and corruption through the aid agency even as she faces growing need around the world to curb poverty, disease, and instability made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, at her confirmation hearing, Power told senators the aid agency could help counter China’s influence campaign across Africa, Eastern Europe, and South America and warned that Beijing was seeking to water down accepted international practices, especially on human rights, to evade condemnation of its own actions.

She also discussed efforts to stem migration from Central America — one of President Biden’s most pressing domestic priorities — through programs to stabilize the region.

Power’s nomination must be approved by the full Senate, which is expected.

Ex-Trump spokeswoman sets fund-raising mark in Ark. governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign on Thursday said she has raised nearly $5 million in her bid to be Arkansas’ next governor, breaking the record for quarterly fund-raising in the state.

Sanders’ campaign said the majority of the more than $4.8 million raised during the first three months of the year came from out-of-state donors. More than $1.5 million came from Arkansans. Sanders’ campaign, which launched in January, said it held more than 50 events in Arkansas during the quarter.

Sanders is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in next year’s Republican primary to succeed two-term GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

The daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, Sanders left the White House as then-President Trump’s chief spokeswoman in 2019. She launched her bid for governor with an online video that prominently featured the former president and echoed his rhetoric, promising to fight the “radical left’' in the solidly red state.

Two Democrats, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and James “Rus” Russell, are also running for governor next year.

