fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Here’s a look at where vaccine hesitancy is highest in the US

By Martin Finucane and Ryan Huddle Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2021, 49 minutes ago
The line in February to get the coronavirus vaccine at the Gillette Stadium mass vaccination site. People in Massachusetts are less hesitant than in other states to get their shots.
The line in February to get the coronavirus vaccine at the Gillette Stadium mass vaccination site. People in Massachusetts are less hesitant than in other states to get their shots.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Experts are worried that the pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could increase vaccine hesitancy nationally, hampering the high-stakes campaign to protect the population against the deadly coronavirus.

But reluctance to get the shots from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer already appears to be a problem in some states. Bloomberg News reports that in some states, as of Monday, as many as one in three doses were going unused, a sign of slowing demand.

Now, the US Health and Human Services Department has released data and an interactive tool that highlights the places where efforts need to be stepped to persuade people to get their shots.

Advertisement

How does Massachusetts rate? It’s among the least hesitant states in the country.

Here’s a map showing hesitancy by county across the United States:

The HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation said on its website that estimates were developed, using the most recently available federal survey data, “to support state and local communication and outreach efforts.”

The HHS website offers state, county, and sub-state level predictions of hesitancy rates. One key source was the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which is measuring household experiences during the pandemic.


Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.