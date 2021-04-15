Mass. reports 95,048 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 95,048 to 4,834,646, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 92,459 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 85.8 percent of the 5,631,560 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,917,816 first shots and 1,716,407 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines. It also included 200,423 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,916,830.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.