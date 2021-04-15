Clemency is an issue of social justice and economics

Re “State parole board, clemency process need reform” (Editorial, April 5): The past year has taught us that issues of inequity are pervasive, and the state of Massachusetts is not alone in reckoning with these issues. In accordance with this reckoning, the state Parole Board must acknowledge that clemency is an issue of both social justice and economics.

As a member of the Massachusetts Governor’s Council, I have witnessed firsthand the manner in which our system denies so many the opportunity to rehabilitate and successfully reenter society. Clemency allows worthy applicants to strive for this rehabilitation. Without its effective implementation, the system stunts the potential economic contribution of individuals while also denying them the dignity to make such a contribution.