N.Y. is right, Governor Baker — bring on the vaccine passport

Jonathan Kraft said last week that COVID-19 vaccinations could make it possible for Gillette Stadium to open at full capacity for the start of the New England Patriots season. When Governor Charlie Baker was asked recently whether his administration was considering developing a digital vaccine passport similar to New York’s Excelsior Pass, he replied, “No. No. No. I want to vaccinate people.”
Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate nearly every adult resident who wants to be vaccinated by summer. Baker’s reluctance to begin building an infrastructure to use that information to facilitate safe expansion of the state’s economy seems shortsighted.
New York’s economy is already benefiting from its digital vaccine passport. Madison Square Garden is promoting the Excelsior Pass for fans to document their COVID-19 status for safe attendance at Knicks and Rangers games. The app expedites showing proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test or full vaccination.
Today would be a prudent time for the Baker administration to endorse development of a similar digital health passport. The technology IBM built into the Excelsior Pass is designed so that the user’s health information is secure and confidential. IBM undoubtedly would be delighted to develop a similar digital passport for Massachusetts before the start of the Patriots’ 2021 season.
Ronald A. Gabel
Yarmouth Port