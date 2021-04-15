N.Y. is right, Governor Baker — bring on the vaccine passport

Jonathan Kraft said last week that COVID-19 vaccinations could make it possible for Gillette Stadium to open at full capacity for the start of the New England Patriots season. When Governor Charlie Baker was asked recently whether his administration was considering developing a digital vaccine passport similar to New York’s Excelsior Pass, he replied, “No. No. No. I want to vaccinate people.”

Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate nearly every adult resident who wants to be vaccinated by summer. Baker’s reluctance to begin building an infrastructure to use that information to facilitate safe expansion of the state’s economy seems shortsighted.