Whatever the outcome in Chauvin trial, justice will have been served

I have watched much of the Derek Chauvin trial, including the gut-wrenching video of Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck, Floyd’s pleas to breathe, and the compelling eyewitness testimony. I cannot fathom an acquittal. Still, that is not my choice to make.
I keep reading various pieces opining that the trial is a test of American race relations and police accountability, and that without a conviction there is no justice. We have a trial with a racially diverse jury, procedural due process, capable attorneys on both sides, an excellent judge, the defendant’s presumption of innocence, no conviction unless the prosecution proves its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and jurors who will follow the judge’s instructions on the law and will convict or acquit based on their collective wisdom and their view of the evidence.
Whatever the outcome, that is justice.
Kenneth N. Margolin
Newton
The writer is a retired attorney who practiced for 45 years.