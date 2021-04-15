Whatever the outcome in Chauvin trial, justice will have been served

I have watched much of the Derek Chauvin trial, including the gut-wrenching video of Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck, Floyd’s pleas to breathe, and the compelling eyewitness testimony. I cannot fathom an acquittal. Still, that is not my choice to make.

I keep reading various pieces opining that the trial is a test of American race relations and police accountability, and that without a conviction there is no justice. We have a trial with a racially diverse jury, procedural due process, capable attorneys on both sides, an excellent judge, the defendant’s presumption of innocence, no conviction unless the prosecution proves its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and jurors who will follow the judge’s instructions on the law and will convict or acquit based on their collective wisdom and their view of the evidence.