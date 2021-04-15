Rob Gronkowski buying $7 million home in New York’s Hudson Yards near Tom Brady, report says

Rob Gronkowski is reportedly buying up some big-city property back in the Northeast while waiting out the NFL offseason.

The longtime New England Patriots tight end and Super Bowl LV champion Gronkowski has purchased a $7 million residence at Related’s 35 Hudson Yards in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Gronkowski is expected to use the three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom luxury condominium, which boasts 2,652 square feet, wide-plank oak floors, a windowed eat-in chef’s kitchen, and views of New York’s Hudson River, as his primary residence, according to the New York Post.