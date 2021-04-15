Rob Gronkowski buying $7 million home in New York’s Hudson Yards near Tom Brady, report says

Rob Gronkowski is reportedly buying up some big-city property back in the Northeast while waiting out the NFL offseason.
The longtime New England Patriots tight end and Super Bowl LV champion Gronkowski has purchased a $7 million residence at Related’s 35 Hudson Yards in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.
Gronkowski is expected to use the three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom luxury condominium, which boasts 2,652 square feet, wide-plank oak floors, a windowed eat-in chef’s kitchen, and views of New York’s Hudson River, as his primary residence, according to the New York Post.
“It has always been on his bucket list to own property in New York City,” a New York Post source said. “He’s here a lot in the offseason to relax and recharge for the next season.”
His legendary teammate and quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen also own property in the city with Related — a pied-à-terre at 70 Vestry in Manhattan.
Gronkowski’s new building includes amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, a SoulCycle, a residents-only gym, playroom, business center, lounge, catering services, and a spectacular view the NFL star reportedly covets as “a source of inspiration,” according to the Post.
Active listings within the Manhattan property range from $4.25 million to a five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath unit for $28.25 million.