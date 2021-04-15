After getting no hit, Indians bounce back to beat White Sox

Adam Eaton singled and tried to advance when Indians right fielder Josh Naylor threw to third, hoping to get lead runner Tim Anderson . Eaton arrived ahead of the throw back to second, but was called out when his hand came off the bag while shortstop Andrés Giménez stood his ground and held the tag.

After Carlos Rodón just missed a perfect game in pitching a no-hitter Wednesday night, there was a different kind of tension this time as the benches emptied in the bottom of the first.

Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from being no-hit, beating the White Sox, 4-2, Thursday at Chicago.

Eaton grabbed Giménez’s leg, began barking and then pushed Giménez in the chest with two hands. Indians starter Aaron Civale plunked Eaton with a pitch in the upper arm in the third.

Eaton said he had stopped at second and that Giménez lifted his arm off the bag. Eaton complained to second base umpire Bill Miller to no avail.

“I let the emotions get the best of me,” Eaton said. “Any time you get pushed off the bag and you’re safe, it’s a little frustrating.”

Lynn was nursing a 1-0 lead when Ramírez launched a full-count pitch with two outs deep to right for his third home run. Giménez led off the inning with a ground-rule double before Ramirez ended his 0-for-19 skid.

Machado gets Padres untracked

The San Diego Padres needed a boost with a showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers looming.

Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer didn’t wait to provide one.

Machado hit his third home run of the season during a four-run first and Hosmer added a two-run single in the second as the Padres jumped on the Pirates early in an 8-3 win on Thursday at Pittsburgh.

The early outburst against Mitch Keller (1-2) helped San Diego earn a split of the four-game series and finish 5-2 during an eastern swing through Texas and PNC Park.

“We felt like a day like this was coming,” said Hosmer, one of four Padres with two hits as San Diego bounced back from consecutive losses to the rebuilding Pirates.

The victory set the stage for San Diego's first meeting of the season with the reigning World Series champions, who visit Petco Park for a three-game series starting Friday.

The two met in the NL Division Series last fall, a 3-0 sweep by Los Angeles on its way to the franchise's first championship in 32 years. Nearly every move San Diego made during the offseason was designed to close the gap on the Dodgers in the NL West. This weekend offers a glimpse of how much progress the Padres have made.

“I think it’s a little different heading in,” Hosmer said. "Obviously having a little bit of history with them in the postseason last year, maybe that’ll spice things up a little bit.”

Mets are raining kings

The Mets really have improved — in how they handle rainouts.

New York’s finale of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed because of rain. Ace Jacob deGrom never warmed up for the Mets’ third washout in five days, a contrast to Marcus Stroman’s start against Miami last weekend starting in a shower and getting cut short by umpires after nine pitches.

“If it’s something uncertain, you’re going to be careful,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “We don’t to lose any of our pitchers too early — we don’t want to lose Jake too early in the game. It happened to us on Sunday. We know that we made a big mistake there, but we’re paying attention now.”

The Mets headed to Denver, where a series opener against the Rockies was threatened by a forecast of 2-3 inches of snow on the Thursday overnight followed by a game-time temperature projected at 37 degrees.

“I think we made them aware that we weren’t going to hit on the field tomorrow,” Rojas said.

Braves rally in ninth

Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta’s two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-6, at Atlanta to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.

Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn’t hold the 6-5 lead in the bottom half. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs.

Floro struck out Travis d’Arnaud before walking Ozzie Albies to force in the tying run. Swanson’s single to left field set off the on-field celebration. The Marlins were trying for their first four-game sweep over the Braves.

Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit homer this season, a three-run drive in the seventh gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

Acuña hit a two-run homer, his seventh, for Atlanta’s only runs off Trevor Rogers, who pitched five innings and allowed three hits.



