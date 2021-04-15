After a one-year absence, the Cape League is coming back — but things will be different, for sure

CCBL commissioner Eric Zmuda said the league is set to begin the 2021 slate in June, after going silent in 2020 for the first time since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league’s 10 teams — which span the length of the Cape and have been a breeding ground for several future Hall of Famers — are excited about the return to the diamond.

But America’s oldest summer college baseball league could look a lot different this year.

After a year on the sidelines, the Cape Cod Baseball League is planning on a full schedule this summer.

With the virus in mind, Cape League organizers are taking their cues from state and local health officials to keep players, fans, and volunteers safe, using protocols such as social distancing and mask wearing.

“There are so many different moving parts — the players, the coaches, the umpires, the medical staff, training staff,” Zmuda said. “Beyond the field, it’s the host families, the volunteers, the interns. They all have to make plans as well as the players.

“The players get that exposure — and that’s always the main thrust of the league, to be here for the players and showcase their talents — but this year, there’s so much more to consider.”

Zmuda said the league will take the state’s recommendations into consideration. That could mean fans will need to wear masks in the stands, and players may need to mask up while in the game — on base or in the dugout.

“Although, my thinking is a guy playing deep center can probably have his mask off,” Zmuda said with a laugh.

Another focus right now, Zmuda said, is finding host families.

Players live with locals for the season, and making sure there’s enough housing to fill out a roster is key to the league’s success.

“Finding host families are the priority every year at this time of year,” Zmuda said. “It’s important for the players to come and be comfortable and be relaxed and get that experience both at the field and at home, and get that down time and relax.

“The host family experience is very unique — the player comes in, and in a day or so, can be a part of the family.”

While the Cape League shut down in 2020, other summer college leagues continued, including the Northwoods League, based in the upper Midwest. But they had to make adjustments to the schedule because of COVID-related issues.

“If we have to make an alteration to the schedule, we will do that,” said Zmuda. “We’ll adjust and update as needed.”

There’s also the matter of generating enough revenue to make the league financially feasible. That includes securing national and federal sponsors that bring in key funds, as well as donations from fans, 50-50 raffles, and merchandise sales.

And the daily baseball clinics — which are staffed by players and attract hundreds of kids each summer — almost certainly will look different.

“Kids will likely end up working on a pod with one to two players over the course of the week at the clinic,” Zmuda said. “You have to maintain that social distancing and keep the contact down.”

The work to prepare for the 2021 season isn’t finished. But in the end, the simple fact that people are talking about the possibility of baseball on Cape Cod again after a lost summer has Zmuda feeling optimistic.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It feels like right now there’s more and more good news, which makes you feel optimistic and excited for a new year.

“We have to maintain that sense of safety and responsibility, and have to stay as healthy and as safe as possible. But all in all, what’s happening now is giving me some hope, while still remaining cognizant of safety.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.