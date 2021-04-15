Bill Belichick discusses quarterbacks in the 2021 draft, evaluating prospects, and the Patriots’ free-agent binge

The Patriots hold 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft in two weeks, and on Thursday, head coach Bill Belichick addressed the pre-draft process and shared his thoughts on the prospects.

“Well as always, there are some interesting players. ... Some players didn’t play, some players played a full season, some players played a partial season. So, when you look at that the players at that position I think you see a lot of differences in the 2020 season.

“It’s an interesting class, it’s an interesting group of guys and some are very strong in some skills, some are very strong in other skills, so, it’s definitely an interesting, it’s an interesting group.”

On how hard it is to evaluate draft prospects with limited access:

“It depends on the team that you’re talking about and the circumstances that they played in ... [and] the individual player that you’re evaluating. ... There were variants, depending on which player, which conference and the set of circumstances around that team or that individual player. So, you know, in some respects, the ’19 film is probably better ... more of an apples-to-apples comparison of where players are but at the same time, we all know that players get better with another year of experience.”

On Robert Kraft’s comments about the draft process:

“Well, we’re always looking to get better, and always try to evaluate everything we do and try to find a better way to do it. So that’s an annual process with a draft, but it’s something that we do on a regular basis throughout the course of the season. ... I’m always looking to do a better job. There were some things that, last year, were unique to the draft process. ... Some of those are similar this year, some of them are a little bit different. ... We felt we improved it this year.”

On if the free-agent binge came because the Patriots didn’t surround quarterback Cam Newton with enough weapons:

“The process this offseason was to, as it always is, to try to improve the team and and to try to do everything we can to make ourselves as competitive as we can this year, which is what we try to do every year.

“We had several years in free agency where we were one of the least cash-spending teams in the league and then this year, that changed. ... That’s really what you have in the NFL: teams that spend, and spend, and there are years that they don’t spend, so it averages out over a period of time.”

On Julian Edelman:

“Julian’s been one of the players that’s probably come further than most every other player that I’ve coached, and his development from a quarterback in college to a receiver, a punt returner, and even a defensive player — all positions that he never played, and certainly to excel as a punt returner, as a receiver for a number of years that those very difficult positions is quite an accomplishment. Especially considering the fact that he didn’t do those things, or wasn’t trained to do them in in college.

“His toughness, his competitiveness, his playmaking ability — certainly is a big, big part of the backbone of our team. have a ton of respect for Julian and all he accomplished in his career, how hard he worked to accomplish it, and a great appreciation for all he’s done for me personally and organization.”

