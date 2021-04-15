Boston College guard Rich Kelly transfers to UMass

Boston College guard Rich Kelly has committed to UMass as a graduate transfer, according to social media reports. Kelly averaged 11 points and 2.4 assists for the Eagles this season, before a foot injury in late February sidelined him for the rest of the year. He entered the transfer portal 10 days after BC parted ways with head coach Jim Christian.

Kelly stays in New England with his third collegiate stop, having transferred to BC from Quinnipiac at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-1-inch guard was the Bobcats’ top scorer in his final season, averaging 16.7 points per game before departing for Chestnut Hill.

The Connecticut native joins the Minuteman as Matt McCall’s third venture into the transfer market, with Michael Steadman and Trent Buttrick heading to Amherst from Montana and Penn State respectively. Kelly joins an already deep UMass backcourt, with Noah Fernandes, Javohn Garcia, and Kolton Mitchell expected to share ball-handling duties in 2021-22.