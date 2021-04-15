White Sox’ Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter, but loses perfect game in ninth

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón threw the majors’ second no-hitter of the season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey unbuttoned on a cool Chicago night, Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft out of North Carolina State struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game.

Rodón was perfect before he plunked Roberto Pérez on his back foot with an 0-and-2 slider with one out in the ninth. An incredulous Rodón looked on in almost bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.