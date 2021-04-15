Corinne Herr sparks Concord-Carlisle girls’ volleyball to Dual County League title over Lincoln-Sudbury

The outside hitter submitted a dominant performance with 19 kills, 1 ace and 1 block to power the top-seeded Patriots to a perfect 12-0 finish with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 win over No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury at Concord-Carlisle.

Throughout the Fall II season, , the Concord-Carlisle girls’ volleyball team asked its two co-captains to lead a roster laden with underclassmen. And all season, either senior Lily Sills or junior Corinne Herr answered the call.

“It feels good to come out with at least some sort of a championship at the end of this season,” Herr said.

C-C ran its attack through Herr and Sills (12 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks) for the entire match. The duo combined for seven kills in the first set, in which L-S (8-4) never led. The Warriors’ only lead of the match came on the first point of the second set thanks to a C-C error. L-S tied the match on just five occasions for the rest of the second and third sets.

Meanwhile, Herr and Sills continued their relentless attack, with Sills adding five more kills in the second set, including two of C-C’s last three for a 2-0 lead.

“Corrine was really doing a great job connecting front and back row,” C-C coach Jim Crandall said. “Lily, we went to her a lot and she was getting double blocked every single time.”

L-S closed in on C-C in the third set when a C-C serving error cut the Patriot lead to 12-10, but Herr took control of her offense’s tempo, as she hammered a kill to the floor one point later, sparking a 6-2 run on which she notched five kills.

“Raimy [Little] started setting, I think some really good sets for me and I just saw the opening on the court and went for them, and kept hitting hard and didn’t let up,” Herr said. “Just because we got one kill doesn’t mean we can’t get one more.”

Weston 3, Bedford 1 — The Dual County League Small rivals had split each of their first two matchups this season, with both games reaching five sets. Their third bout was another close battle. But the Wildcats (7-4) got the job done, winning 25-17, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21 in the DCL Small Tournament final over host Bedford (7-4).

“We had to be strong from serve-receive and aggressive from the serve line, and I think did a good job doing that today,” said coach Kelvin Rivera. “That’s what kept us alive throughout the match.”

Freshman Katya Marchant logged 10 kills an 11 assists in the victory, while junior and DCL All-Star Melina Magno added nine kills. Only one starter will graduate in 2021, which has Rivera excited about his team’s upward trajectory.

“This is a statement for what’s coming next year,” he said.

Case 3, Brockton 0 — Senior center Alyssa Storm tallied 21 assists and five aces for the Cardinals (6-1) in the nonleague home win. Outside hitters Hannah Pelletier (11 kills, 15 digs) and Mikala Nadeau (8 aces) also contributed.

Lowell Catholic 3, KIPP Academy 0 — Molly Trainor (7 aces, 8 kills, 5 blocks) and Antonia Mukiibi (8 aces, 6 kills) carried the Crusaders (7-7) to the Commonwealth win.

Ursuline 3, Cristo Rey 0 — The Bears (11-0) continued their undefeated streak with a straight-set win over Cristo Rey in the Metro Boston Volleyball Tournament semifinals.

Boys’ indoor track

St. John’s Prep 73, Malden Catholic 13 — The Eagles (5-0) finished the indoor season undefeated, earning the Catholic Conference championship with a win over Malden Catholic.

Girls’ indoor track

Gloucester 41, Salem 9 — Ella Young (high jump, 100-meter hurdles) and Rumi Thomas (100 meters, shot put) were double event winners for the Fishermen. Gloucester’s Darcy Muller was first in the 300, and Faith Castellucci won the 600.

Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, and Jake Levin contributed.











