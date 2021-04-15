Duxbury football closes out turbulent season with satisfying win at Scituate

The Dragons missed two games after school administration learned the team used anti-Semitic language in a game against Plymouth North. Their matchup with Marshfield was then canceled due to a COVID-19 issue among the Rams.

SCITUATE — As the Duxbury football players navigated through a month unlike any other, uncertain if they would get to play again, they consistently leaned on one another and tried to block out the outside noise.

Duxbury quarterback Matt Festa, who threw three touchdown passes for the Dragons, calls out signals from the line of scrimmage in Thursday's 20-13 victory at Scituate.

When they finally got to play Scituate at Scituate High on Thursday, the Dragons maximized the opportunity and sent their seniors out with a thrilling 20-13 win.

“It’s been crazy,” senior captain Tim O’Neil said. “We’ve really relied on each other. I think us being such a close team really pushed us through that. There’s nothing more I could wish for. These guys are going to be my brothers forever.”

An 86-yard touchdown pass from Matt Festa to Matt Ciesielski with 3:21 remaining was ultimately the difference.

Duxbury's football players paid homage during the pregame playing of the national anthem at Scituate. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Festa finished 21 for 28 with 332 yards and three touchdowns in the air. The teams were tied at 6 at halftime, then Ciesielski put the Dragons ahead with a 4-yard TD grab midway through the third quarter and Keegan Sullivan helped Scituate tie it at 13 heading into the fourth.

Cam Reagan added 10 receptions for 155 yards for Duxbury, and Campbell Pang added an interception and a blocked extra point.

Scituate, MA 04-15-21: Scituate's linebacker Jack Thompson (right) is about to bring down Duxbury wide reciever Matt Ciesielski (left) after he gained some yardage after a first half reception. Duxbury visited Scituate for a high school football game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Duxbury didn’t have an official head coach. The teams issued a joint statement before the game, via the public address announcer.

“As student-athletes and members of the larger Scituate and Duxbury communities, we stand by our commitment to be inclusive in our words, actions, and spirit,” the announcer read. “We continue to grow and learn as individuals and acknowledge that together, we are stronger. Today, we share our love for football, our teammates, and our communities.”

Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi told the Globe that he feels it’s necessary as a society to recalibrate how situations like this are handled.

“We need to make a decision about whether we want to burn everything to the ground, including all of the collateral damage that comes with it, or do we want to grow and learn from it,” he said.

He said the majority of players had no knowledge of the terms used on March 12, and he’s “extremely proud” of the way the team has stayed together through an unprecedented time. Landolfi thanked members of the Jewish community, including Senator Barry Finegold and Rabbi Howard Cohen of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Marshfield.

Landolfi believes his players will learn from the experience.

“I am confident that they will use this experience to become positive agents of change moving forward.”