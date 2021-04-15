Duxbury’s Will Gallagher makes a speedy return at Patriot League track championships

When the opportunity came, Gallagher didn’t squander it. He finished first in the 55 meters (6.80 seconds) Wednesday at Hingham High, extending both arms and hoisting his palms in the air once he knew the victory was sealed.

The junior catalyst, who had a headache, sore throat, and the chills for five days when the symptoms were at their worst, quickly regained momentum and set his sights on making some noise at the Fall II Patriot League Keenan Division track & field championships.

HINGHAM — After battling COVID-19 from late March to early April and missing several practices, Duxbury sprinter Will Gallagher returned to the team eager to pick up where he left off.

Host Hingham took first place overall with 189 points, and Gallagher’s big day helped the Dragons earn second with 84. The 4x200 relay of Gallagher, Will Leese, Hutch Rose, and Colby Sheehan earned first and set an unofficial school record with a time of 1:35.79.

“I’m extremely proud of him and how hard he works,” Rose, a freshman, said of Gallagher. “Two big races for him, and he takes both of them home. The kid is an absolute animal.”

Gallagher carries himself like a veteran, but it’s actually his first year running track. He credited his speed coach, Scott Mitchem, for helping him get to where he is now. He was thrilled to celebrate the victory, and just as excited that his teammates, Leese (second, 6.96), Rose (fourth, 7.08), Sheehan (seventh, 7.15), and Tony Coppola (ninth, 7:26) impressed as well.

“It’s awesome,” Gallagher said. “We all did well. We trained the whole year, and I’m really excited for everyone.”

Joe Chalifoux, Max Harrington, Bradley Harrington, and Jake Boudreau also took first overall in the 4x400 for the Dragons (3:45.24).

Tom Shetzline won the 300 (38.70), Sean McKay the 600 (1:25.24), Kevin Ierardi the mile (4:44.17), Brian Fennelly the 55-meter hurdles (7.90) and long jump (20 feet, 1.5 inches), and Hayden Bromley the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) to lead Hingham to the championship.

Plymouth North placed third (71 points), Whitman-Hanson came in fourth (51), and Silver Lake ended up in fifth (33).