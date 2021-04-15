Game 13: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

Garrett Richards will get the start for the Sox as they close out their seven-game road trip.

After taking both games of yesterday’s doubleheader , the Red Sox will look to finish a four-game sweep of the Twins at Minnesota, while also trying to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They own the American League’s best record (9-3), trailing only the Dodgers (10-2) for the best mark in all of baseball.

RED SOX (9-3): Hernández CF, Verdugo LF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B, Renfroe RF, Cordero DH, Dalbec 1B.

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 10.29ERA)

TWINS (5-7): Arraez OF, Polanco 2B, Cruz DH, Kepler OF, Astudillo 3B, Sanó 1B, Cave OF, Jeffers C, Riddle SS.

Advertisement

Pitching: RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 1.64 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Pineda: Bogaerts 9-29, Devers 1-2, Gonzalez 2-7, Martinez 2-9, Plawecki 0-6, Vázquez 2-8.

Twins vs. Richards: Buxton 0-4, Cruz 5-31, Donaldson 9-27, Garver 0-2, Kepler 1-4, Sanó 3-10.

Stat of the day: Alex Cora became the 19th manager in Red Sox history to win 200 games and did it in 335 games. Only Joe McCarthy (323 in 1950), Don Zimmer (326 in 1978), Bill Carrigan (327 in 1915) and Terry Francona (334 in 2006) accomplished the feat in fewer games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Notes: Richards is 2-1 with a 3.02 ERA in seven games and six career starts against the Twins … The Red Sox have come from behind in six of their nine wins … They have an MLB-high five wins in which they trailed in the fifth inning or later, after they had five wins of that variety in all of 2020 (source: Elias) … Minnesota has dropped five straight home games for the first time since Rocco Baldelli took over as manager in 2019. The Twins are just 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position in the series … Pineda is 5-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts against the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.