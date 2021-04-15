Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns

The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a memo obtained by the Associated Press. The first phase of the offseason program was extended from two weeks to four from April 19 to May 14. Teams can hold up two hours of activity at their facility, but on-field drills will not be permitted and all meetings must be held virtually. Capacity limits for the facility and weight room remain in place. The second phase was shortened from three weeks to one from May 17 to May 24. On-field drills will be permitted without contact but meetings will remain virtual. The third phase remains four weeks and will run from May 24 to June 18. It includes 10 days of traditional OTAs at full speed without contact and players are required to attend minicamp. Meetings can be virtual or in-person.

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $10 million contract Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns, who will pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks and maybe get them deeper in the playoffs … One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week. In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee , said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.” According to ESPN, 20 other women who had filed lawsuits have amended their petitions to disclose their names … A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs , needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side. The department said it will consult with prosecutors who will decide if charges are warranted. The Rams issued a statement saying the team was aware of reports about Donald and was collecting more information. The team declined further comment.

Hockey

Sabres’ Eichel out for season

Buffalo Sabres captain and former Boston University star Jack Eichel won’t play the rest of the season because of a neck injury. Eichel has a herniated disk and is expected to be healthy for the start of next season, the team said. Eichel, who hasn’t played since March 7, had 18 points in 21 games before coming out of Buffalo’s lineup. The 2015 No. 2 pick and face of the beleaguered franchise is three seasons into an $80 million, eight-year contract that runs until 2026 … High-scoring Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov will not return this season because he needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Goaltender Ben Bishop won’t play at all to allow him to continue his rehabilitation from two knee surgeries last year and return to full health for the start of the 2021-22 season. Radulov, who hasn’t played since March 18, is expected to be fully recovered for next season … Forward Conor Sheary re-signed with the Washington Capitals for two years and $3 million. Sheary is from Melrose and played at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He is fourth on the Capitals with 11 goals this season, including 10 in five-on-five play. He also has eight assists in 40 games this season.

Advertisement

UMass win tops ratings

Boston was the top-rated market for ESPN’s broadcast of UMass’s 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State in the NCAA men’s championship game Saturday night. The broadcast of the Minutemen’s first men’s hockey national championship earned a 2.3 rating in the Boston market. Minneapolis-St. Paul (1.8) was second, and Providence (1.3) third among major markets. The championship game, which aired on ESPN, averaged 435,000 viewers and was up 33 percent from the 2019 final, which aired on ESPNU. There was no tournament in 2020.

Advertisement

Lacrosse

Premier League to visit 11 cities

The Premier Lacrosse League announced the schedule for its third season, and its tour-based model includes stops in 11 major markets from coast to coast. Opening weekend for the eight-team league begins June 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The season also will include an All-Star weekend in mid-July at Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, Calif., and a three-weekend playoff staged in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and the championship Sept. 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Other stops include Atlanta, Baltimore, Long Island, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, and Albany, N.Y.

Advertisement

Soccer

Women appeal unequal pay decision

Players on the women’s national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay to the men’s team. Players led by Alex Morgan asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reinstate the part of their suit that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out last May when he granted a partial summary judgment to the U.S. Soccer Federation … Lucy Rushton was hired by D.C. United as their general manager, making her the second woman in Major League Soccer history to hold that job.

Advertisement

Two reach Champions League semis

Manchester City ended its run of failure in the Champions League quarterfinals, beating host Borussia Dortmund, 2-1, for a 4-2 aggregate win. Manager Pep Guardiola reached the semifinals with City at the fifth attempt, matching the club’s best ever result under his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini in 2016 … Real Madrid secured its return to the Champions League semifinals after a two-season absence by holding host Liverpool to a 0-0 draw, protecting a 3-1 advantage from the first leg. Liverpool condemned “shameful behavior” from its fans after a window on Real Madrid’s team bus was smashed as it went into Anfield for the quarterfinal.

Colleges

Stringer gets extension

Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep her at Rutgers through the 2025-26 season … Longtime University of Connecticut assistant Shea Ralph was introduced as Vanderbilt University’s women’s basketball coach at a virtual news conference, a day after she was hired … Arkansas signed men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman to a new, five-year agreement that could keep him with the Razorbacks through the 2028 season … UConn says 6-foot-9-inch swingman Tyler Polley plans to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return to the school but will put his name into the NBA draft pool for evaluation purposes … Duke forward Matthew Hurt is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent following a breakout sophomore season in which he became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top scorer … Starting next season, major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition. The NCAA Division I Council voted to changed the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools, two people with knowledge of the council’s decision told the AP.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Easy victories for Djokovic, Nadal

Returning from a long break, both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal opened their clay-court seasons with victories at the Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic produced a clinical 6-4, 6-2 win over up-and-coming Jannik Sinner before Nadal defeated Federico Delbonis, 6-1, 6-2 … Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has acquired former owner Gordon Gund’s remaining 15 percent minority share in the franchise … Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was banned for eight years for breaching cricket’s anti-corruption code while he was coach of his country’s national team and an assistant coach in the Indian Premier League and other domestic competitions. The ban relates to Streak’s communication for more than a year with an Indian man who sought inside information for the purposes of betting.