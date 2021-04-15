King Philip girls’ volleyball ousts Canton in Hockomock Cup semifinal, next faces Franklin in final

But visiting King Philip responded with 25-22 and 25-20 wins to close the triumph in four sets, advancing to Friday’s final against Franklin.

But with a tough and talented Canton squad across the net, the Warriors knew that they could not let up in the Hockomock Cup semifinal. They were right: Canton answered with a gritty 29-27 victory in the second set.

After securing a 25-12 first-set win Wednesday night, the confidence of the King Philip girls’ volleyball team soared.

“With a team like Canton, you can’t let your guard down,” said King Philip coach Kristen Geuss. “I’m not surprised these scores were so close.”

Senior captains Nicole Coughlan (19 kills, 9 digs, and 3 blocks) and Emma Brooks (27 digs) produced big games for the Warriors (11-1), and fellow senior Lauren Peterson tallied 26 assists and 20 service points to keep the pressure on Canton (10-2).

King Philip has seven seniors on the roster, four of whom have been on varsity since their sophomore year. “We were one of the youngest teams back then, now they’re one of the most experienced,” Geuss said.

The Warriors are the only team in the Hockomock that was unable to practice in their own gym in the Fall II season due to COVID protocols. Instead, they practiced at Mass Premier Courts in Foxborough, and could only host games in their gym on Saturdays.

“It is definitely different, and we faced a lot of obstacles,” Geuss said. “They are in it to win it. They would do anything to play.”

Now King Philip faces Franklin on Friday after the Panthers dispatched Mansfield in the other semifinal, 3-0. The two teams split their two meetings this season, with Franklin winning, 3-0, at home and King Philip taking its home game, 3-2, on Saturday.

“We can rally with the best of them,” Geuss said. “We need to play like we do in practice and play with confidence.”

Newburyport halts season

As she walked into the gymnasium for game warmups Wednesday afternoon, Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo received a call, informing her that one of her players had tested positive for COVID-19.

And at that moment, the most successful season in the program’s four-year history was over.

The Clippers (9-2) were scheduled to host North Reading in a Cape Ann League semifinal. Instead, North Reading automatically advances to Friday’s final against top-seeded Lynnfield.

Led by Purdue-bound senior Sydney Yim, the CAL Player of the Year, Newburyport finished the season on an eight-game winning streak. The Clippers swept Pentucket in the league quarterfinals.

“[I’m] insanely proud of this whole team,” Solazzo said. “So unfortunate it had to end this way.”

On Tuesday, the Newburyport football team went into a COVID pause, forcing the cancellation of Friday’s game against North Reading.

Barnstable 3, Falmouth 0 — Seniors Caroline Kiehnau (12 kills) and Vanessa Jones (9 kills) paced the offense while junior setter Laura Cogswell tallied 34 assists and four aces to propel the No. 2 seed Red Hawks (7-3) to the Cape & Islands Atlantic Tournament final against Dennis-Yarmouth.

Norwell 3, Mashpee 0 — Isabella Woodman (9 aces, 3 kills), Julia Neumann (3 aces, 8 kills), and Ethan Guaraachi (4 kills, 11 digs) powered the Clippers to the South Shore semifinal victory.

Oliver Ames 3, Milford 0 — Seniors shined for the Tigers (8-4) in the consolation round of the Hockomock Cup: Allie Zwerle (9 aces, 9 digs, 9 receptions), Sarah Morley (18 digs), Caroline Flynn (10 kills), Jordan Bennett (9 kills), and Tori Harney (7 kills and 3 aces) all registered big games. Junior Hadley Rhodes added 22 assists for the Tigers.

Boys’ soccer

Somerset Berkley 2, Case 0 — Sophomore Cameron Freitas netted two goals for the host Blue Raiders (2-3) in a South Coast Conference matchup.

Field hockey

Somerset Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Meghan Baldwin scored the winner at 9:18 of the third quarter for the Blue Raiders (3-0) in the South Coast Conference win. Cami Crook scored the first S-B goal and assisted on the winner.

Weymouth 20, Braintree 9 — James Cassidy rushed for touchdowns of 48 and 13 yards and Aidan Kennedy added a 1-yard TD run to lead the host Wildcats (3-3) to the Bay State Conference win.

Boys’ indoor track

Lowell 72, Haverhill 28 — Matt Morneau (2:47.1), Joeben Jacobs (4:52.2), and Jack Courtney (10:19.1) won the 1,000, mile, two-mile, respectively, for the Red Raiders (6-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at the Sapienza track in Haverhill. James Appiah (20-0.5 feet) leaped to a first in the long jump, Ethan Hoey (44-7) had the best throw in the shot, and Chigga Adigwe (7.7 seconds) blazed to victory in the 55 hurdles.

Girls’ indoor track

Lowell 66, Haverhill 34 — Senior Sarah Ames won the mile (5:47.3) and two-mile (13:14.5) to lead the Red Raiders (2-3) in the Merrimack Valley Large dual meet.

Girls’ soccer

Case 4, Wareham 0 — Senior Kate Oliviera scored all four goals for the Cardinals (2-3-1) in the South Coast victory. She scored in the third and eighth minutes, then added goals in the 52nd and 56th minutes in the second half. Senior Julie Heaton and junior Abby Sirois combined for five saves and the clean sheet in goal.

