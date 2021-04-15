Marblehead senior Loeden Rodrigues is the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year

Marblehead senior Loeden Rodrigues is the first student-athlete from his school to be named Gatorade Massachusetts Boys’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year.

The 5-foot-8, 115-pounder — who will run on scholarship at UMass Amherst in the fall — won all three major invitationals in the state this past season. Rodrigues won the Frank Kelley Invitational and the Frank Mooney Invitational, and placed first in the Division 1 race at the MSTCA Cup while leading Marblehead to a second-place finish at the event.

As a junior in 2019, Rodrigues finished second at the EMass. Division 3 meet and finished third at the 2019 All-State meet to earn All-Scholastic honors from the Globe.