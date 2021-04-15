Marblehead senior Loeden Rodrigues is the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year

Marblehead senior Loeden Rodrigues is the first student-athlete from his school to be named Gatorade Massachusetts Boys’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year.
The 5-foot-8, 115-pounder — who will run on scholarship at UMass Amherst in the fall — won all three major invitationals in the state this past season. Rodrigues won the Frank Kelley Invitational and the Frank Mooney Invitational, and placed first in the Division 1 race at the MSTCA Cup while leading Marblehead to a second-place finish at the event.
As a junior in 2019, Rodrigues finished second at the EMass. Division 3 meet and finished third at the 2019 All-State meet to earn All-Scholastic honors from the Globe.
“In an obviously atypical cross-country season, Loeden proved himself to be the best racer in the state,” said MSTCA Hall of Famer and St. John’s Prep coach John Boyle.
Rodrigues has maintained a 3.24 GPA and is a member of the Marblehead High Engineering Club. He volunteers locally with the Marblehead-Swampscott YMCA as a youth soccer coach.
Rodrigues will be able to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing and is eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants to be awarded by Gatorade throughout the year.
Earlier this month, Holliston freshman Carmen Luisi was named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year. The MVP of the Tri-Valley League, Luisi won all five races she entered, including the MSTCA Cup Division 2 race, and the Mooney Invitational.