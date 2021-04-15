Natick perseveres in triumph over Thanksgiving rival Framingham

“It meant everything to beat Framingham in the last game of our senior year,” said Assencoa. “I had to play. There was no coming out. We worked hard for this moment and we came out and kicked some [butt]. And I loved every single bit of it.”

Natick middle linebacker Sam Assencoa suffered a broken finger on his left hand during the first drive of the 115th meeting against Thanksgiving rival Framingham. Already battling through groin and knee injuries, the senior got it taped up and returned to the fray to take part in a complete effort led by Natick’s Class of 2021, as they rolled the visiting Flyers for a 41-8 victory to secure the Elks Trophy.

Assencoa led the defense while senior quarterback Will Lederman carried the Redhawks offense with four total touchdowns. Senior running back Jalyn Aponte (19 carries, 96 yards) scored touchdowns from 1 and 10 yards out, and Lederman rushed for scores from 4 and 2 yards out to give Natick a 27-0 lead early in the third quarter.

After junior safety Jayson Little secured his second interception of the game, Lederman led the Redhawks down the field and found his twin brother, Christian, for a 3-yard touchdown pass. In the fourth quarter, Lederman connected with senior captain Jake Dunlap on a 30-yard scoring toss that was punctuated by a jarring hit on a Framingham defender.

“We have a special senior class, a real special senior class, and this was for them,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “They had some fun out there tonight.”

Lederman, who will play at Bentley next year, stepped in at cornerback for a few series to help Natick match up with Framingham’s aerial attack. Senior captain T.J. Dalicandro played an integral role in denying the Flyers receivers and added a key 47-yard reception in the second quarter to set up Aponte’s 10-yard touchdown run.

And senior captain Luke Rader helped hold down the trenches on both sides of the ball, as Natick (5-0) blanked Framingham (3-2) aside from an 80-yard touchdown pass from Cody Coleman to R.J. Viele in the waning minutes.

“This means a lot to these kids,” Morteralli said about Natick’s first undefeated season since 2005.

“We approached it all season that we weren’t victims. We didn’t lose anything. We treated it like it was a gift to play football.”

“There’s a lot of what ifs. What if we had playoffs? But we can’t control any of that. We control what we can control and that’s a message for these kids to have the rest of their lives. Things are going to happen and you’re going to have to respond, and these guys responded.”

Andover 38, North Andover 0 — Sophomores Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal had sublime performances as the host Golden Warriors (4-2) cruised past their Thanksgiving Day rival in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

In the first quarter, Beal punched in a 1-yard run and then reeled in a 61-yard scoring pass from Brown. In the second quarter, Andover surged to a 21-0 cushion on a 56-yard TD run by Brown. He add a 7-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.

Senior Zane Aruri snared a pair of interceptions, including a 95-yard pick-six for the game’s final score.

“To put up a goose egg and a shutout, they’re a tough team . . . no matter what, when you play your border town rival, this is just a fantastic win and you can tell how happy the kids were,” said Andover coach EJ Perry.

Abington 48, Middleborough 25 — Senior quarterback Timmy Crowley ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as Middleborough captured the South Shore League title.

Crowley threw an 8-yard touchdown to senior wideout Connor Fahey, while senior running back Liam Mullaney-Small added a 1-yard rushing score for the Sachems (4-1).

It is the first league title for Middleborough since 2014, when the program was a member of the Patriot League. Abington is 4-2.

Central Catholic 36, Lawrence 6 — Quarterback Ayden Pereira completed touchdown passes of 7 yards to Preston Zinter and 45 yards to Nathel Achuo as the third-ranked Raiders (6-0) built a 23-0 halftime lead and cruised to the Merrimack Valley road win.

Central Catholic will play No. 7 Tewksbury next Friday in the MVP Cup final.

Mashpee 28, Rockland 20 — Ryan Hendricks punched in three rushing touchdowns of 1, 10, and 17 yards to propel the visiting Falcons (5-1) to a South Shore League victory. He also threw for a two-point conversion.

Brad Joyal reported from Middleborough and Cam Kerry from Andover. Matt Doherty, Emma Healy, and Jake Levin contributed.