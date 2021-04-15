Newton’s Gevvie Stone teams with Weston’s Kristina Wagner to secure a spot in the Olympics

Newton native Gevvie Stone made her third US Olympic rowing team Thursday, teaming with Weston’s Kristina Wagner to win the women’s double sculls at the trials in West Windsor, N.J.
Stone, a resident at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, took the silver medal in the single at the Rio Games and also competed in the event in London in 2012.
“I wasn’t thinking about [Olympics trip] number three,” Stone said. “I was thinking about getting to go to the Olympics again as its own separate experience. It’s been a long road, a long turnpike as I say, because the tolls have been paid – the extra year. But, it’s been really fun to hop in the double the last six weeks and have it come together. It was really fun to execute a good race going down the course today and to have a chance to have our best race.”
Stone and Wagner finished second and third, respectively, in women’s single sculls at the first round of the US rowing trials in February, then teamed up to try qualifying in doubles. It will be Wagner’s first trip to Olympus.
“I’ve been working hard for the last four years, really hard the past two years,” Wagner said. “When the Olympics were postponed, I saw that as an opportunity for myself and capitalized on it. Getting in the double has been an awesome opportunity in learning from Gevvie, and I can’t wait to keep doing it. Ninety-nine days [until Tokyo]!”
Two other Massachusetts rowers qualified for the final round of US Olympic qualifications in May. Eliot Putnam of Littleton helped the men’s quadruple sculls reach the last-chance event, while Mike DiSanto of Boston, a Harvard student, rowed with Tom Peszek in the men’s pairs..
The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for July 23.
