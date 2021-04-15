Newton’s Gevvie Stone teams with Weston’s Kristina Wagner to secure a spot in the Olympics

Newton native Gevvie Stone made her third US Olympic rowing team Thursday, teaming with Weston’s Kristina Wagner to win the women’s double sculls at the trials in West Windsor, N.J.

Stone, a resident at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, took the silver medal in the single at the Rio Games and also competed in the event in London in 2012.

“I wasn’t thinking about [Olympics trip] number three,” Stone said. “I was thinking about getting to go to the Olympics again as its own separate experience. It’s been a long road, a long turnpike as I say, because the tolls have been paid – the extra year. But, it’s been really fun to hop in the double the last six weeks and have it come together. It was really fun to execute a good race going down the course today and to have a chance to have our best race.”