Red Sox to open four-game set against White Sox Friday at Fenway

“I’m looking forward to seeing Tony on the other side,” Cora said after the Red Sox’ 4-3 loss to the Twins Thursday. “You know, managing against a Hall of Famer, a guy that really helped us in 2018 and ’19. A guy that I look up to. He’s one of the best in the history of the game and to manage against somebody like that is a privilege.”

The Red Sox will host the Chicago White Sox for a four-game set beginning Friday. White Sox manager Tony La Russa , who served as an adviser with the Red Sox from 2018-19, is also a mentor to manager Alex Cora .

Much like the Twins series, the Red Sox will face their share of proven pitches with Dallas Keuchel set to pitch Saturday, followed by Lucas Giolito Sunday and Carlos Rodón Monday. Rodón threw a no-hitter against the Indians Wednesday night.

The Red Sox are geared for the challenge but also understand it’s just one series in a marathon of a season. Alex Verdugo, who hasn’t seen a lot of the pitchers in the American League after spending the beginning part of his career in the National League, is using this series, in part, to get a good look.

“It’s going to be great,” Verdugo said. “It’s always one of those things, you face these really good pitchers, you see these guys that are having a lot of success against people. And at the end of the day, I think, you know, for me, I want to face the best of the best.”

The Sox gave J.D. Martinez Thursday off, but he will be back in the lineup Friday. As for Verdugo, he couldn’t help but remind the public of the type of streak the Sox have been on at the plate.

“We bang,” Verdugo said. “We’re going to swing. We’re going to put up good at-bats. If anything, I have confidence that we’re going to bring those pitch counts for those guys up and we’ll get them out relatively early.”

Dangerous lineup

After a cold start to the season, hitting coach Tim Hyers is pleased with the offensive production lately. He’s also pleased with the amount of dialogue the players have about hitting down their downtime, which brings back memories of the 2018 club.

“Guys were not afraid to talk hitting, and not afraid to share opinions, share how they feel in the batter’s box,” Hyers said of the 2018 World Series team, before pivoting to the current roster. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish, that goal. It started in spring training. It’s a group that, you know, has a lot of depth, and a lot of experience.”

The batting order, Hyers said, top to bottom has balance.

“It’s fun to watch the depth we have all the way up and down the lineup,” Hyers said. “At the bottom of our lineup, we have Franchy Cordero at times, and then Hunter Renfroe, who just doesn’t give pitchers relief. The [pitcher has] to make quality pitches or you know, we can do some damage.”

A pleasant surprise has been Christian Arroyo, who had one of the Sox’ four hits Thursday, a double off the base of the left-field wall. Arroyo is 10 for 32 (.313) and is confident at the plate.

“The thing that is impressive is how he uses the whole field,” Hyers said. “I think that’s when he’s at his best. And I think he’s more comfortable doing that now.”

Pivetta up next

Nick Pivetta will take the ball for the Red Sox Friday. In two starts, Pivetta has a 3.27 ERA. He has won all four of his starts with the Red Sox dating to last season … Triple A Worcester manager Billy McMillon said pitchers Stephen Gonsalves and Kyle Hart are stretched out enough in case a starter is needed at the big league level on Saturday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.