Red Sox’ winning streak ends at nine with loss to Twins in series finale

The Red Sox saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.
With the game knotted, 3-3, in the ninth, reliever Adam Ottavino surrendered a leadoff single to Luis Arráez, then Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch. After Nelson Cruz struck out, Max Kepler punched a bloop single into center, giving the Twins a 4-3 victory.
The Sox’ bats were stalled for most of the day. They finished with just four hits, one of which was Alex Verdugo’s three-run double down the left-field line in the eighth that tied the game, 3-3.
Red Sox starter Garrett Richards pitched five innings, allowing two runs and four hits. The two runs were unearned.
This story will be updated.
