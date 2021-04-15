fb-pixel Skip to main content
Twins 4, Red Sox 3

Red Sox’ winning streak ends at nine with loss to Twins in series finale

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2021, 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez hit a two-run single in the second inning.
The Red Sox saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

With the game knotted, 3-3, in the ninth, reliever Adam Ottavino surrendered a leadoff single to Luis Arráez, then Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch. After Nelson Cruz struck out, Max Kepler punched a bloop single into center, giving the Twins a 4-3 victory.

The Sox’ bats were stalled for most of the day. They finished with just four hits, one of which was Alex Verdugo’s three-run double down the left-field line in the eighth that tied the game, 3-3.

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards pitched five innings, allowing two runs and four hits. The two runs were unearned.

