Revolution ready to attack the season with championship aspirations

“That’s what Bruce says to us and to the players,” Revolution assistant coach Richie Williams said. “ ‘I didn’t come here just to come and coach until I retire. Anywhere I go, it’s to be competitive and win championships.’ That’s the message, but sometimes it takes time.”

There are signs it could happen. Arena apparently has not lost his winning touch since capturing the 2014 MLS Cup with the Los Angeles Galaxy — at the expense of the Revolution.

The Revolution have made it to five MLS Cup finals without winning, more than any other team. No coach has captured more titles than Bruce Arena’s five. So, the Revolution’s reasoning goes, putting the two together should add up to their first championship.

Arena joined the Revolution as sporting director/head coach in May 2019, a year and a half after failing to qualify for the World Cup with the US national team. He worked quickly, rallying the Revolution to a playoff berth after their worst start ever.

Last year, Arena guided the Revolution to the Eastern Conference final. And he will have all 11 starters returning from that game when the Revolution open the season with a visit to the Chicago Fire Saturday.

“Everyone in the league wants to win [the MLS Cup],” said Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo, an Arena assistant with the Galaxy. “It’s more about doing all the little things right every day, and winning takes care of itself. You’re striving for excellence each day.

“He creates a very demanding atmosphere, but not overbearing. It’s enjoyable. He has a good sense of humor, he knows when it’s time to work and when it’s time to have a laugh.”

Arena’s teams play with an attitude that reflects his personality — brash and confident, but also fun-loving, according to coaches and players.

After delivering his pregame tactical speech, Arena often concludes things by saying: “Have fun.”

“End of the day, we’re still playing a game,” Arena said. “And we’ve gone through so much as a country and in the world. We’re fortunate we’re all playing a game and we should enjoy it. With all the privileges and opportunities we have, we need to enjoy it. So, prepare properly and take it serious but, big picture, this is not life and death.”

Making the investment

Arena has aligned the Revolution in a 4-4-2 formation, Carles Gil doing the playmaking from the right wing and Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa up front. They are loaded with supporting midfielders: Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Lucas Maciel, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster. Wingers Teal Bunbury, who led the Revolution with eight goals last season, and Tajon Buchanan started in the playoffs, and Iceland national teamer Arnor Traustason is the Revolution’s top offseason addition.

Outside backs Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones will be expected to contribute to the offense, and Arena has told center backs Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler he wants them to score five goals, which would establish a team record for the position.

Henry Kessler scored one goal last season, and his coach expects more in 2021. Stew Milne/Associated Press

“It’s real early to be talking like that,” Arena said of an MLS Cup run. “At the end of the day, if you track teams that have won the MLS Cup over the last 10-15 years, I think investment in your squad is important. Teams that invest in DPs [Designated Players] and other players have the advantage. It’s that simple. The last five years, Toronto, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Seattle; Columbus spent a lot of money recently.

“We’re not in the top five spenders, but you see exceptions, like Philadelphia. If you get into the playoffs, if you can be injury-free and, generally, as a rule, you have to be playing at home. We have to make home field an advantage.”

Among Arena’s first acts with the Revolution was maxing out on DPs, adding Bou and Buksa to Gil, who joined the team at the start of the 2019 season.

Arena has invested most of the Revolution’s finances in the attack. He did the same in guiding the Galaxy to three MLS Cup titles, though he added defender Omar Gonzalez to the DP mix. Attacking players maintain the highest values worldwide, and Arena is not alone in rewarding goal scorers.

In fact, Arena does most things by the book — such as building the foundation of the team from the back. He just seems to do them better than most.

“Teams that are successful need solid defense,” said Williams, who played for Arena at the University of Virginia and with D.C. United. “Bruce wants defensive organization. He wants players to be fit, to compete and be aggressive, both sides of the ball. He wants guys to be good on the ball. And be smart about what they’re doing.

“It’s a demanding style of play. The game doesn’t stop. The best teams in the world realize there’s no down time. Once the ball turns over, you’re attacking or defending, for 90 minutes.”

No holding back

Without exception, Arena’s teams have been encouraged to go forward since he guided D.C. to the first MLS Cup championship in 1996. Arena doesn’t mind players taking risks, leading to wide-open games and, usually, positive outcomes.

Early in Arena’s career with the US team, he used attacking tactics against Europe’s best teams, which some considered a self-destructive strategy. The approach resulted in two successive victories over Germany, in 1998 and ’99. Then, in the 2002 World Cup, Arena’s team surprised Portugal in its opener and took Germany to the wire in the quarterfinals.

“I never put a label on that stuff,” Arena said of tactical descriptions. “It’s kind of stupid. Everyone tries to score goals. There are methods of how you organize your team and put players in the right spots.

“Attacking is a challenge to the entire team, not the responsibility of only the [forwards]. A lot goes into a good attacking team. You have to be a good passing team, and we have to be better with our passing.

“We try go into every game to win the game, and you don’t win any games not scoring goals.”

Teal Bunbury (right) led the Revolution with eight goals last season. Adam Glanzman/Getty

Arena acknowledges that some coaches take the opposite view: If the opposition doesn’t score, they can’t lose. That might be considered “anti-soccer,” though Arena doesn’t agree with that description. But he hints that negative tactics seem senseless in MLS, where salary caps keep the competition level and the lack of promotion/relegation provides a safety net for failure.

“If you’re one of the bottom teams in the EPL and playing Man City, you wouldn’t go in and attack for 90 minutes,” Arena said. “Our league is different. It’s pretty balanced top to bottom. One team is not much better than another.”

Oddsmakers have made Los Angeles FC, coached by former Arena assistant Bob Bradley, favorites to win the MLS Cup, listing the Revolution in the middle of the pack. The Revolution played LAFC to 2-2 and 3-3 draws in preseason games, never trailing over 180 minutes of play.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Arena said. “We’re more comfortable now in some ways, players and staff. We know each other, they understand what we’re trying to do, and we’re trying to get a little better. As we approach Game 1, we’re ahead of schedule [compared with] the last couple years.

“Give me a call in November. We could end up being the worst team in the league.”