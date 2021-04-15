In South Shore League final, Middleborough football leaves no doubt with dominance

Middleborough earned the distinction of being the Sullivan Division’s representative with a 3-1 record despite the fact another Sullivan team, Rockland, went 5-0. The Sachems ultimately proved their worth with a 48-25 victory over Abington, while Rockland suffered a 28-20 loss to visiting Mashpee in a similar “bowl game” that was played between the league’s No. 2 seeds. The league utilized the MIAA’s new power ratings formula to select the bracket.

MIDDLEBORUGH — The Middleborough football team understood there was outside chatter about whether the squad deserved its spot in Thursday night’s de facto South Shore League title game against Abington.

“From that little preseason we had, we knew we were going to be a good team, we didn’t know if we could be a great team,” Middleborough coach Patrick Kingman said.

“I think playing (Bridgewater-Raynham) Week 1 showed that we could hang with anybody. We had some letdowns tonight — obviously — but I think the scoreboard showed that we were pretty much in control once we started moving the ball.”

After falling behind 17-7, Middleborough (4-1) scored 41 unanswered points. Senior quarterback Timmy Crowley led the charge with his legs, finishing with 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The signal-caller also tossed an 8-yard TD to classmate Connor Fahey.

“Let’s be honest, Crowley is a dude right now,” Kingman said. “He might be the most dominant player in the league right now. I mean, he just took the game over for us.”

Crowley ran for a pair of 4-yard touchdowns and added 8-yard and 1-yard TD scampers to his highlight-reel night. Senior Liam Mullaney-Small plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown, while junior Matt Gwozdz put the Sachems on the board with a 97-yard kickoff return.

Senior Matt Farley made six of the seven extra points attempted. Junior quarterback Eddie Reilly tossed two touchdowns for Abington (4-2).

Both teams close out their seasons on the road on April 22, with the Sachems visiting Apponequet and the Green Wave traveling to Norwell.