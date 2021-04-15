Super 8 championship game history for hockey and baseball

Super 8 hockey finals
2020: Arlington vs. Pope Francis, canceled (co-champions)
2019: BC High 2, Pope Francis 1 (4 OT)
2018: BC High 2, Pope Francis 1 (OT)
2017: Arlington 2, Central Catholic 1 (OT)
2016: Malden Catholic 2, St. John’s Prep 1 (OT)
2015: St. John’s Prep 2, Malden Catholic 1
2014: Malden Catholic 5, Austin Prep 3
2013: Malden Catholic 3, Austin Prep 2
2012: Malden Catholic 3, BC High 1
2011: Malden Catholic 4, St. John’s Prep 3
2010: Hingham 1, Catholic Memorial 0
2009: Catholic Memorial 5, Burlington 1
2008: Reading 3, Malden Catholic 0
2007: BC High 6, Weymouth 1
2006: BC High 2, Catholic Memorial 1
2005: Catholic Memorial 3, Arlington Catholic 1
2004: Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 1
2003: Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 2
2002: BC High 2, Catholic Memorial 0
2001: Catholic Memorial 1, BC High 0 (OT)
2000: Catholic Memorial 6, BC High 3
1999: Catholic Memorial 5, BC High 2
1998: Catholic Memorial 5, Archbishop Williams 0
1997: Arlington Catholic 5, BC High 4
1996: BC High 5, Matignon 1
1995: Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 1
1994: Catholic Memorial 5, Arlington Catholic 1
1993: Catholic Memorial 5, Medford 2
1992: Catholic Memorial 3, Matignon 1
1991: Catholic Memorial 5, BC High 2
Super 8 baseball finals
2019: North Andover 6, St. John’s Prep 0
2018: Franklin 3, Central Catholic 2
2017: St. John’s (S) 5, St. John’s Prep 4
2016: Braintree 3, St. John’s Prep 2
2015: Braintree 7, St. John’s Prep 2
2014: Newton North 6, Braintree 2
