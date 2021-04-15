fb-pixel Skip to main content
SUPER 8 TOURNAMENTS

Super 8 championship game history for hockey and baseball

By Jim Clark Globe Correspondent,Updated April 15, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Brendan Pigott and Arlington High teammates earned a share of the Super 8 title in 2020 with Pope Francis. The Spy Ponders also won the title in 2017 under coach John Messuri.
Brendan Pigott and Arlington High teammates earned a share of the Super 8 title in 2020 with Pope Francis. The Spy Ponders also won the title in 2017 under coach John Messuri.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Super 8 hockey finals

2020: Arlington vs. Pope Francis, canceled (co-champions)

2019: BC High 2, Pope Francis 1 (4 OT)

2018: BC High 2, Pope Francis 1 (OT)

2017: Arlington 2, Central Catholic 1 (OT)

2016: Malden Catholic 2, St. John’s Prep 1 (OT)

2015: St. John’s Prep 2, Malden Catholic 1

2014: Malden Catholic 5, Austin Prep 3

2013: Malden Catholic 3, Austin Prep 2

2012: Malden Catholic 3, BC High 1

2011: Malden Catholic 4, St. John’s Prep 3

2010: Hingham 1, Catholic Memorial 0

2009: Catholic Memorial 5, Burlington 1

2008: Reading 3, Malden Catholic 0

2007: BC High 6, Weymouth 1

Advertisement

2006: BC High 2, Catholic Memorial 1

2005: Catholic Memorial 3, Arlington Catholic 1

2004: Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 1

2003: Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 2

2002: BC High 2, Catholic Memorial 0

2001: Catholic Memorial 1, BC High 0 (OT)

2000: Catholic Memorial 6, BC High 3

1999: Catholic Memorial 5, BC High 2

1998: Catholic Memorial 5, Archbishop Williams 0

1997: Arlington Catholic 5, BC High 4

1996: BC High 5, Matignon 1

1995: Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 1

1994: Catholic Memorial 5, Arlington Catholic 1

1993: Catholic Memorial 5, Medford 2

1992: Catholic Memorial 3, Matignon 1

1991: Catholic Memorial 5, BC High 2

North Andover won the Super 8 baseball title in 2019.
North Andover won the Super 8 baseball title in 2019.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Super 8 baseball finals

2019: North Andover 6, St. John’s Prep 0

2018: Franklin 3, Central Catholic 2

2017: St. John’s (S) 5, St. John’s Prep 4

2016: Braintree 3, St. John’s Prep 2

2015: Braintree 7, St. John’s Prep 2

2014: Newton North 6, Braintree 2




Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.

Boston Globe video