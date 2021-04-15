Taylor Hall scores first goal as a Bruin to boost victory over Islanders

Rask, hindered by a back woes the last six weeks, recorded his 300th career victory, turning away 22 shots. It was the Finnish tender’s first victory since Feb. 28.

It was Hall’s first point since being traded here at the start of the week from Buffalo and it was also the power forward’s first goal in six weeks. The goal, only Hall’s third of the season, added to a 2-1 lead the Bruins carried into the third period for Tuukka Rask.

Taylor Hall made his Boston arrival official Thursday night, connecting for his first goal in a Black-and-Gold uniform early in the third period and helping to pace the Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Islanders at the Garden.

Brad Marchand and the red-shot Craig Smith scored in the first period when the Bruins peppered Isles goalie Semyon Varlamov with 23 shots.

The win, the second straight for the Bruins, was the first this season in six tries (1-3-2) against the Isles.

Marchand added an empty-netter with 1:36 remaining in regulation.

The two clubs return to the Garden Friday night (7:08) for a rematch.

The Bruins came out with new life in their legs, and put them to good use, rolling up a season-high 23 shots in the first period and backing Rask to a 2-0 lead.

Only 1:49 into the first, the Bruins put their first puck in the net, but it took a while — an extra 10 seconds — for it to be officially posted on the scoreboard.

Mike Reilly, acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline, launched a shot from high above the left wing circle. The shot ultimately found its way into the net, ricocheting high into the twine off of Marchand’s back.

However, the puck was in and out of the net so quickly, no one on the officiating crew spotted it cross the line, in part because it bounced right out off the camera that is mounted under the crossbar. Play continued until a whistle at 1:59, at which point the guys in stripes reviewed the video and called it a goal.

Bruins, 1-0, and the five skaters huddled up for a quick goal celebration/group hug in front of the Bruins bench.

It was Marchand’s 20th goal of the season and it also was the first point in a Boston uniform by Reilly.

The Bruins, frustrated of late on the power play, connected on the man advantage at 17:55 to bump the lead to 2-0. Smith drove it home with a one-time snap from the high inner edge of the right circle, set up with a perfect short-range dish from David Krejci on the right side.

Smith entered the night riding a five-game scoring streak (3-5—8) and added to it with his 10th goal of the season. Charlie McAvoy picked up his 19th assist of the season with the second assist.

The Islanders, as expected, pushed back form the start of the second period and cut the Boston lead in half when newly-acquired Travis Zajac, ex-of the Devils, tucked one up high to the top shelf off a feed from behind the goal line by the ever-crafty Mathew Barzal.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made one significant change to his power play, promoting newly-acquired Taylor Hall to the No. 1 unit as one of four forwards with Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. Reilly was the lone defenseman as point man — the role often filled in recent years by Torey Krug.

The No. 2 Boston power-play unit had McAvoy as the point man, working with forwards Jake DeBrusk, Nick Ritchie, Krejci, and Smith.

