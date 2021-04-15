This was anything but a typical night under the lights for Duxbury football

But when considering the controversial past month for the Duxbury football program, this was anything but a typical night under the lights.

Parents complained loudly about the referees, cheerleaders pom-pommed their unwavering support and Duxbury and Scituate fought to the final whistle in a 20-13 victory for the visiting Dragons, who finished their season at 3-0.

SCITUATE — Inside the blue track at Scituate High School on Thursday night took place as typical a high school football game as they come.

Twenty-seven days removed from its last game, a 37-0 victory over Silver Lake, Duxbury had gone through a reckoning that made national headlines and cost longtime coach Dave Maimaron his job.

Advertisement

“It feels really good to be back,” said Duxbury sophomore quarterback Matt Festa, who threw three touchdown passes. “It was really fun to play.”

In the Dragons’ season opener against Plymouth North, Duxbury had used anti-semitic language in its play calls, most notoriously calling out “Auschwitz” as an audible.

A month later, with a smaller coaching staff led by defensive coordinator Matt Landolfi, there were no untoward play calls heard from the field.

Duxbury had four players on the sidelines wearing orange hats signal in plays at the same time, making sure that Scituate couldn't decipher the play calls. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Landolfi issued a statement after the game that read: “As a society we need to recalibrate how we handle situations like this. We need to make a decision about whether we want to burn everything to the ground, including all of the collateral damage that comes with that, or do we want to grow and learn from it.”

The Duxbury roster was still intact, with every regular still in the lineup -- a comparison of a preseason roster and one for this game found only four names missing, all sophomores.

“As for our boys,” Landolfi wrote in his statement, “I am extremely proud of how they have conducted themselves. Given that a majority of our boys had no involvement or prior knowledge of the terms used on March 12, they have stayed unified as a team and have made positive steps toward real growth and underatanding. I am confident they will use this experience to become positive agents of change moving forward.”

Advertisement

“We didn’t end up playing as many games as we would have liked, but I’d definitely say we made the most of them,” said Duxbury senior Tim O’Neil after the game. “The group of guys we had were a special group. We were so close.”

As it typically does, Duxbury still used four players equipped with orange snap back hats — dubbed “The Amigos” — to signal in plays with hand signals like a third base coach. Landolfi called in the defensively plays.

Duxbury’s fan section, which numbered around 50 at kickoff but reached north of 80, spent the game alternately cheering “Let’s go Dragons!” and complaining about the officiating “Let ‘em play!” and Scituate’s sideline made no noticeable references to the previous controversy.

Scituate linebacker Jack Thompson (right) reaches out to try and tackle Duxbury wide reciever Matt Ciesielski (left) after a first-half reception for the Dragons. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In the end, an 86-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Matt Festa to junior wide receiver Matt Ciesielski with 3:21 to play was the difference after much of the game was played with a tied scoreboard.

“Everyone just relied on each other,” O’Neil said. “No one was pointing fingers at each other. We kept our heads high and kept cheering each other on.”

The only reference to the controversy was a pregame announcement that was crafted by both teams’ captains that read: " As student-athletes and members of the larger Scituate and Duxbury High School communities, we stand by our commitment to be inclusive in our words, actions and spirit. We denounce all acts of hate, bias and discrimination. We continue to grow and learn as individuals and acknowledge that together, we are stronger. Today, we share our love for football, our teammates and our community. Thank you.”

Advertisement

In his statement, Landolfi also thanked “the members of the Jewish community, including Senator Finegold and Rabbi Cohen, who provided guidance and positively engaged in conversation with our team. Their actions are models for all of us to follow.”