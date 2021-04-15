Tuukka Rask set to return to Bruins net against the Islanders

On March 7, Rask stopped 24 of 25 shots in a losing effort against the Devils and appeared to strain his lower back in the final moments.

Rask, the winningest goalie in franchise history, will be looking for career victory No. 300 against an Islanders club that the Bruins have found unbeatable this season. The Bruins are 0-3-2 vs. the Islanders, with Rask tagged with two of those losses.

Out of commission for the better part of five weeks because of injury, veteran Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was declared good to go Thursday morning for a 7:08 pm. matchup against the Islanders at the Garden.

He returned for a start against the Islanders 18 days later, but exited for the night after turning away the six shots he faced in the opening period. His start Thursday marks his first time on the job in three weeks.

Asked Thursday morning what he could expect out of the 34-year-old Finn, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, “Good question. We don’t practice that much, so you don’t get a good feel for five-on-five [defensive] zone drills, and lots of action around the net.”

The Bruins on Sunday wrapped up a torrid stretch in which they played five games over seven days. Now they have the Islanders on back-to-back nights, in a period where they’ll play four games in six days — followed by another four-in-six stretch.

With the roster needing as much rest as possible, Rask hasn’t been able to grind in practice the way a goalie would prefer when getting ready for game action after a long absence.

“I don’t know if I can sit here and unequivocally say he’s dealt with the rigors of battling through, finding pucks, traffic,” said Cassidy. “That’s the physical part of a being a goaltender. That’s something we’re just going to have to find out on the fly here.”

It is promising, however, that Rask has been able to work out regularly of late and made his way through a moderate team workout Wednesday.

“Obviously a positive,” said Cassidy. “But until he gets through game action, we just don’t know.”

Veteran winger Brad Marchand said having Rask in net “kind of puts us at ease a little bit.”

“He’s been one of the best goalies for a decade,” added Marchand. “When he’s in the net, we have an opportunity to win every single night — especially at crunch time when we need him. And obviously, points are very important right now.”

Rask is expected to yield the net Friday night, with one of the club’s rookies — Jeremy Swayman or Dan Vladar — facing the Islanders in the rematch. Rask likely would start again Sunday with the Capitals in town for a noon matinee.

