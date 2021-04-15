fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2021, 1 hour ago
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Taylor Hall netted his first goal as a member of the Bruins Thursday night. It is his second game with the team.

Hall delivered at the 1:52 mark of the third period against the Islanders, beating netminder Semyon Varlamov to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead.

Hall came into Thursday’s game with two goals and 17 assists.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

