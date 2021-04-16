‘Call My Agent’ gets a fifth season — and more

I was sad to learn that the fourth season of “Call My Agent” would be the last, since the French series about a high-powered talent agency has been such a treat on Netflix.
But TV endings are over, if you haven’t heard, and “Call My Agent” is indeed going to return. According to Variety, both a movie spinoff of the series AND a fifth season are in development in France. All that Netflix visibility has inspired some rethinking, just as it did with “Shtisel,” which went back into production for a third season (now available) after it became a Netflix hit.
The film will be shot first, before the end of this year or the beginning of 2022, and it will focus primarily on Camille Cottin’s Andrea, which is excellent. Some of the story line may take place in New York, and most of the cast will return along with some international stars.
The fifth season will be filmed afterward, and it will also feature original cast members, possibly with some new ones in the mix.
