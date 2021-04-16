‘Call My Agent’ gets a fifth season — and more

I was sad to learn that the fourth season of “Call My Agent” would be the last, since the French series about a high-powered talent agency has been such a treat on Netflix.

But TV endings are over, if you haven’t heard, and “Call My Agent” is indeed going to return. According to Variety, both a movie spinoff of the series AND a fifth season are in development in France. All that Netflix visibility has inspired some rethinking, just as it did with “Shtisel,” which went back into production for a third season (now available) after it became a Netflix hit.