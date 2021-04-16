Emily Rooney apologizes after accusations of ‘demeaning and racist commentary’ on ‘Beat the Press’ segment

On the April 2 episode of WGBH show “ Beat the Press ,” Rooney appeared to minimize the complaints of a group called Beyond Inclusion, which last month released a letter critical of PBS’s ties to Burns and its effect on nonwhite filmmakers.

Longtime WGBH-TV host Emily Rooney is apologizing for on-air comments she made while discussing concerns raised by filmmakers of color about PBS’s decades-long relationship with documentarian Ken Burns.

Rooney characterized Beyond Inclusion’s grievances, which were sent to PBS President Paula Kerger and posted on the group’s website, as “resentment that a white guy is getting all this time.” She went on to say “there’s a possibility” that the PBS series “Asian Americans,” whose director, Grace Lee, signed the letter, “wasn’t as good as some of Ken Burns’s films.”

Advertisement

Rooney’s taped apology, which will run during Friday’s episode of “Beat the Press,” came after a group calling itself Documentary Producers Alliance-Northeast sent WGBH executives a letter protesting what it called Rooney’s “demeaning and racist commentary” on the April 2 show.

In her statement, Rooney, who’s worked at WGBH since 1997, says “in an attempt to defend PBS and Ken Burns, I suggested that perhaps some of the other documentaries, like the “Asian Americans” series, weren’t as good as Burns, and that could be the reason they did not get more air time.”

After hearing from viewers, Rooney says, she “now understands my comments were uninformed, dismissive, and disrespectful. While my intention was to offer further balance to the discussion, my comments did not accomplish that, and instead I crossed a line.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my offensive remarks,” she says in conclusion.

Separately, Pamela Johnston, WGBH’s general manager for news, issued a statement Friday, saying Rooney’s comments “did not meet GBH’s standards for opinion journalism, or our commitment to being an anti-racist organization that respects all people.”

Advertisement

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.