BPDA OKs re-do of Jamaica Plain’s Mildred Hailey complex

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board approved plans to replace 253 low-income apartments at the complex and add 425 new units geared at a variety of income levels, as well as a new community center. The project — being developed by a partnership of Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Council, The Community Builders, and Urban Edge — will be the first phase of a broader redevelopment of the public housing complex, part of a push by the Boston Housing Authority to revitalize the city’s aging public housing, in part by adding in units for more affluent residents.

A major overhaul of the Mildred Hailey housing complex in Jamaica Plan will move ahead after winning a key city vote Thursday.

Plans for the Mildred Hailey re-do include new buildings and better pedestrian and bike connections through the site, between Heath Street and Centre Street. It received mixed reviews in the neighborhood, with some residents welcoming the redevelopment while others pushed for more deeply affordable housing to help combat growing concerns about displacement in Jamaica Plain and neighboring parts of Roxbury.

The BPDA promised more in-depth review will continue before future phases of the project are approved.

In another vote Thursday, the development agency’s board also picked a developer for a key city-owned parcel in Nubian Square.

A group led by real estate firm Urbanica will develop a roughly one-acre site along Melnea Cass Boulevard, between Harrison Avenue and Washington Street. Their plans call for a 102-unit housing development there — 88 of them income-restricted — with a satellite museum for the National Center for Afro American Arts. The proposal was picked from among three that bid on the site last year, and will now move forward through BPDA project review.

