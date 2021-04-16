Harvard Club, developer plan 11-story building along Mass. Pike

One of the Back Bay’s venerable private clubs wants to get a lot larger.

The Harvard Club, along with developer Trinity Financial, filed plans with the city Friday to build two buildings, one of them 11 stories tall, on what’s now the club’s annex and a surface parking lot on Newbury Street along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The expansion — initially envisioned as a hotel — would put housing, new athletic facilities and an underground parking garage on about one acre along the back side of the historic club at the corner of Commonwealth and Massachusetts avenues. Images were not yet available but an executive at Trinity — a veteran Boston developer the Harvard Club chose through a competitive bidding process — said the project was carefully planned for more than two years ahead of Friday’s filing with the Boston Planning & Development Agency.