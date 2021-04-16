Harvard Club, developer plan 11-story building along Mass. Pike

One of the Back Bay’s venerable private clubs wants to get a lot larger.
The Harvard Club, along with developer Trinity Financial, filed plans with the city Friday to build two buildings, one of them 11 stories tall, on what’s now the club’s annex and a surface parking lot on Newbury Street along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The expansion — initially envisioned as a hotel — would put housing, new athletic facilities and an underground parking garage on about one acre along the back side of the historic club at the corner of Commonwealth and Massachusetts avenues. Images were not yet available but an executive at Trinity — a veteran Boston developer the Harvard Club chose through a competitive bidding process — said the project was carefully planned for more than two years ahead of Friday’s filing with the Boston Planning & Development Agency.
“Over the past two years we have had the opportunity to consider a number of possible options for the site,” said Trinity vice president Abby Goldenfarb. “The proposal is sensitive to the surrounding environment and we expect the design to be appropriate for the historic neighborhood.”
The expansion would create three-story and 11-story buildings — 183,000 square feet in all — with athletic facilities, a 125-space garage, and 133 residential units, likely apartments. It comes as work is getting underway on a large project nearby on a deck over the Turnpike. It will include a large hotel and an office building between Newbury and Boylston streets, along with a relocated onramp to the highway.
That project — known as Parcel 12 — also aims to make the stretch of the western side of Mass. Avenue more pedestrian friendly. Goldenfarb said the Harvard Club and Trinity have the same goal.
“With the completion of the adjacent Parcel 12 air rights project, this project will better connect both sides of Newbury Street Extension and create a revitalized Newbury Street Extension experience for pedestrians,” she said. “We look forward to a comprehensive review of the project.”
Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.