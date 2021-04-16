fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. job market improved in March, but gains trailed the country overall

By Larry Edelman Globe Columnist,Updated April 16, 2021, 45 minutes ago
Pedestrians walked past an empty restaurant in Boston. The leisure and hospitality industry has been the sector hardest hit by pandemic-related layoffs.
The Massachusetts job market continued its modest improvement in March, with the unemployment rate easing and employers hiring at a subdued pace.

The state’s jobless rate fell to 6.8 percent last month from a revised 7 percent in February, the US Labor Department said Friday. Employers added 12,800 jobs, a decline from 14,100 jobs in the prior month.

By contrast, the national jobs report for March was a blowout — the strongest sign yet that employers have been cheered by accelerating vaccinations, fewer social-distancing restrictions, and the $1.9 trillion in relief spending recently OK’d by Congress. Massachusetts has been slower than many other states to reopen its economy amid a COVID-19 infection rate that remains stubbornly elevated.

Economists expect the job market here to gain strength throughout the year.



Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.

