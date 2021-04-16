Mass. job market improved in March, but gains trailed the country overall

The Massachusetts job market continued its modest improvement in March, with the unemployment rate easing and employers hiring at a subdued pace.

The state’s jobless rate fell to 6.8 percent last month from a revised 7 percent in February, the US Labor Department said Friday. Employers added 12,800 jobs, a decline from 14,100 jobs in the prior month.

By contrast, the national jobs report for March was a blowout — the strongest sign yet that employers have been cheered by accelerating vaccinations, fewer social-distancing restrictions, and the $1.9 trillion in relief spending recently OK’d by Congress. Massachusetts has been slower than many other states to reopen its economy amid a COVID-19 infection rate that remains stubbornly elevated.