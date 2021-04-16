Boston Children’s Museum brings back play with reopening in May

Boston Children’s Museum announced Thursday that families can return on Saturdays and Sundays in May. As of June 2, everyone can explore the waterfront digs Wednesdays through Sundays. Social distancing will be in place. Masks are required for ages 2 and up. And timed tickets must be purchased in advance via www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing .

After nearly five months, Boston Children’s Museum will finally unlock its doors to ticketed visitors next month. The Seaport museum has remained closed through the first part of 2021, even after peer institutions including New England Aquarium and the Museum of Science reopened in February.

“We are thrilled to reopen the Museum and once again engage children in joyful discovery experiences,” president and CEO Carole Charnow said in a statement. “This past year has been very stressful for everyone, especially children who need time to play, explore, and discover in order to stay mentally and physically healthy.”

After initially closing to the public in March 2020, Boston Children’s Museum reopened for several months starting last summer with access to select exhibitions. This time around, visitors can access the full complement of offerings including a refurbished New Balance Foundation Climb and the brand-new Fantastic Forts exhibit. Additional programming is coming to an adjacent outdoor tent (located right next to the milk bottle) with details to be announced soon.

