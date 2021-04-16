Body of missing 12-year-old boy found in Connecticut River

Aiden Blanchard’s body was found at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday by the Chicopee Police Department Underwater Response Team as part of the department’s ongoing search and rescue effort for the boy, who disappeared on Feb. 5, Gulluni’s office said in a posting on Facebook . Chicopee police found the body “in between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge” in the Connecticut River.

The body of a 12-year-old Chicopee boy who went missing in early February near the Connecticut River was found on Wednesday, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where it was positively identified as Blanchard, Gulluni’s office said.

Blanchard was last seen walking alone in the area of the Willimansett neighborhood to the lower Front Street area in Chicopee, police said in February. Search and rescue efforts for Blanchard continued for months, as local law enforcement and State Police canvassed the area near the Connecticut River and Chicopee River.

Dive teams, boats, drones, and the State Police Air Wing were used in the search for Blanchard, State Police wrote in a February Facebook post.

An investigation into Blanchard’s death is ongoing, Gulluni’s office said.

Authorities had earlier said the child was 11 years old.

