Civil rights leaders say Boston exam school decision could lead to a permanent change in admissions policy

Of significant importance, she said, is that Judge William Young in his ruling Thursday upheld the right of the Boston school system to allocate a majority of exam-school seats by ZIP code in an effort to ensure diversity.

“We will be talking about this case for generations to come,” said Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, at a press conference.

Civil Rights leaders Friday morning called a federal court decision on temporary changes to the admission of students to Boston exam schools historic and said it could lead to a permanent revision to the admission policy.

In a big move last fall, the School Committee temporarily dropped the entrance exam for Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science because they believed it wasn’t safe to hold the in-person exams during the pandemic.

Under the change, students will be admitted to the exam schools based largely on their grades and in some cases MCAS scores. Seats will also be allocated by ZIP code, giving top priority to areas with the lowest median household income. The number of seats per ZIP code will be proportionate to the share of school-age children living there.

Although the changes are for one year, the School Committee has appointed a task force to recommend permanent revisions to the exam-school admission policy, which are expected to be presented sometime this year. Sullivan said the judge’s ruling could help guide the task force’s work.

Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp., which filed the lawsuit in February on behalf of 14 white and Asian applicants, argued that the school system was using ZIP codes as a proxy for race in an effort to boost the enrollment of Black and Latino students. Consequently, the coalition said the plan was discriminatory.

But the judge disagreed. Young said the use of ZIP codes “does not have the effect of subjecting students to discrimination because of their race.”

The plaintiffs have already filed a notice of appeal with the First Circuit. The one-page standardized form provided no details about what specific aspects of the court ruling they are seeking to overturn and what the basis of their argument will be.

A Boston school spokesman said on Thursday that the school system will still proceed with processing admission decisions and send acceptance letters to students by month’s end — unless the court tells them not to.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director for Lawyers for Civil Rights, called the judge’s ruling “simply wonderful to see.” The organization was one of several that provided pro bono legal services to defend the exam-school changes.

“What this outcome makes clear is that there are no reserved seats at the highly selective schools,” he said. “There is no entitlement to a seat at a highly selective school and this has several immediate effects. First, it helps us to protect students of color — Black students, Latinx students, and Asian American students — who would otherwise have been excluded.”

Espinoza-Madrigal said he particularly appreciated that the judge said that “the equal protection clause is not a bulwark for the status quo, and that it was actually a laudable endeavor, completely appropriate based on controlling constitutional precedent, and based on Boston’s troubled, racial, and socio economic history.”

The parent coalition had argued that the temporary admission plan was unfairly denying access to Asian and white applicants, in violation of the equal protection clause under the 14th Amendment, by crafting an admission process that favored Black and Latino applicants.

An initial analysis by a working group that developed the admission plan found that the changes would likely lead to an increase in Black and Latino applicants securing seats, while Asian and white applicants would end up with fewer seats than in past years.

The Boston school system has been struggling for decades to admit students to its three exam schools in a way that reflects the district’s demographics.

At the most sought-after exam school, Boston Latin School, 45 percent of the 2,500 students are white and 29 percent are Asian, three times higher than in the school district. Black and Latino students collectively account for only 21 percent of the seats, even though they account for 72 percent of all students districtwide.

The O’Bryant School of Math and Science, however, has a student population that is more in line with the racial composition of the school system’s student population, while Boston Latin Academy falls somewhere in between the two exam schools.

Although the admission change has angered many Asian American families in Boston, it also captured the support of many Asian-American community activists, including the Asian Pacific Islander Civic Action Network and Asian American Resource Workshop.

“Asian American community groups and families are proud to be standing with Black and Latinx organizations in this continued fight for education equity,” said Bethany Li, the director of the Asian Outreach Unit at Greater Boston Legal Services, and a co-counsel for intervenors on this case.

”We see Asian people in Chinatown, in the South End, and we see them in Dorchester, living side-by-side with the Black community,” she said. “What we also see every day is that the inability to access quality education can vary so widely based on family circumstances. Discrimination is a reality for students and families that we work with. Asian immigrants also face language barriers that are often ignored.

“So we’re going to celebrate this wind today with the diversity that is represented in this lawsuit, particularly in this moment, when we are seeing increasing violence directed against our communities in so many forms.”

James Vaznis