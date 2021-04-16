Driver who allegedly hit 72-year-old man in Somerville turns himself in to State Police

A 64-year-old man turned himself in to the police late Thursday, saying he was the person responsible for a Somerville hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 72-year-old man, State Police said.

The name of the man was not released and he is not currently facing criminal charges, but will be summonsed into court when the investigation is complete, according to David Procopio, the State Police spokesman. The driver is a Somerville resident, police said.

The victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 8:50 p.m. Monday on McGrath Highway, State Police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and has been hospitalized since the crash, officials said.