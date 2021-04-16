Earth Day, virtual jazz, and the outdoors

Salem State University will celebrate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day with a virtual event series running throuh April 27. The theme of this year’s series is: “There is no Planet B.” All events are free and the full schedule is available at www.salemstate.edu/earthday . “Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time,” said Tara Gallagher, the university’s environmental health and safety coordintor. “Our theme and its related events reflect the urgency of the need for action.”

The Peabody Institute library is hosting an online talk about the late Sonia Schriever Weitz, a Holocaust survivor and founder of the Boston North Holocaust Center. Weitz dedicated her life to preserving her story as well as those of other survivors. Her primary message when sharing was to “be an upstander, not a bystander.” The event on April 22 at 7 p.m., is free but requires advance registration at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.

New Horizons at Choate, an independent and assisted living community in Woburn, recently celebrated resident Lilian Bravoli’s 101st birthday. The staff-organized festivities on March 28 included a formal birthday lunch, a mayoral visit, and a car parade for well-wishers. “The mayor came to see me. I really feel like a big shot now” Baudis said.

Advertisement

WEST

The Arlington Jazz festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary virtually this year in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month. Arlington Jazz has scheduled three nights of one-hour Jazz concerts from 8 to 9 p.m., April 23 through 25. The performances by Witness Matlou Trio, MIXCLA, and The Dan Fox Group will be live streamed from PBS Studios in Westwood and available on Arlington Jazz’s Facebook event page.

The 13Forest gallery in Arlington will open its newest exhibition on April 24. In “Duality,” artists Jon Cowan and Lindsey Kocur explore the dichotomies between naturalistic landscapes and architectural elements. The exhibition will run through June 11 at 167 A Massachusetts Avenue; gallery hours and up-to-date pandemic protocols are available at 13forest.com/contact.

Advertisement

SOUTH

North Easton Savings Bank donated $1,000 to the Easton Outside Movement, a partnership between the town and the private sector to support local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The #EastonOutside campaign encourages people to enjoy Easton’s outdoor spaces, restaurants, and shops. We are always looking for new ways to support and promote our local business partners,” said Rich Spencer, the bank’s president and CEO, “This initiative is one close to our hearts and we feel privileged to be a part of it.”





Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.