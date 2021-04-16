It’s not your imagination. It snows every April

It can certainly be frustrating after experiencing sunshine and mild weather to then see the temperature standing at 34 degrees with snow falling, but this is New England, and unless you just moved here from San Diego you know that this is what spring does. It brings us up to a glorious high, making us all smiles, and then throws a cold snowball on that smile, just when we think it’s safe.

Yes, it snows in April. Nearly every year, it snows in April. Some years we see just a trace of snow and other years we see measurable snowfall, but it almost always snows. The last time it didn’t snow in April in Boston was 2012. Are you surprised? You really shouldn’t be.

Advertisement

It has often snowed in April, even if it’s just a trace. NOAA

It’s actually pretty easy for snow to occur in April because the atmosphere is still relatively cold. This morning the air above us was certainly cold enough to support snow, and as the precipitation comes down hard it allows that cold air to move toward the ground. The snowflakes actually drag some of the cold air down with them.

A look at the snowfall expected through Friday. Dave Epstein

All this cold air penetrated right to the coastline which is why the grassy surfaces are seeing snow accumulate in Greater Boston.

Spring storms are notoriously difficult to predict because it only takes one or two degrees to see a sudden changeover to snow instead of rain. I certainly didn’t expect the ground to turn white so close to the city, but it will quickly disappear.

Unless you put out some non-hardy vegetation, your plants will be okay. The snow acts like a little insulator, although it can crush some of the more tender flowers.

As we head into the afternoon the snow will wind down and probably mix back in with some rain. The oscillation between wet snow and rain showers is likely to continue through the evening and I can’t rule out a rain or a snow shower first thing tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

A look at how the storm developed. NOAA

Some of the higher snow totals are exactly where you would think, with places like Gardner seeing five and a half inches of new snow this morning.

Tomorrow will remain cloudy and quite chilly with temperatures staying in the 40s. I’m also not expecting a lot of sunshine. The good news is Sunday will be much milder, with temperatures trending back toward April averages in the mid and upper 50s.