Look outside: Snow has reached Boston

“Even if the temperature at the surface is 40 degrees, at 1,000 feet up it’s probably 32 degrees,” he said. Around 9 a.m., it was 39 degrees at Logan International Airport and 32 degrees at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, Simpson said.

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures around Eastern Massachusetts dropped Friday morning into the 30s at the ground level — and temperatures aloft are even colder.

The result is large, heavy flakes of snow visible out the windows of office workers and people working from home. Simpson said fans of snow should enjoy it now because it won’t last as temperatures are expected to return to the 40s and rain will once again spread over Greater Boston later Friday.

Advertisement

However, west of Interstate 495, snow will continue to fall Friday and will stick around in varying amounts as the weather service has predicted this week, said Simpson.

By 6 a.m., the weather service reported about 4 inches of snow in Princeton, about 3 inches in Ashburnham, 2.8 inches in Holden, 1.8 inches in Sterling, and about 1 inch in Mendon, Ashby, and Mason.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Western Hampshire and Western Franklin counties until 8 p.m. on Friday, according to the weather service.

“Late season snowstorm will continue today across the higher terrain of the Berkshires and Worcester Hills; while rain and snow along with some minor accumulations are possible in some lower elevations,” the weather service said in a forecast discussion posted early Friday morning. “A few showers may linger on Saturday, but mainly dry weather is expected Saturday night through Monday.”

The forecasters said the Berkshires could see “significant” snow; the Worcester Hills and northern Connecticut River Valley could see “impactful” snow; and lower elevations could see “a slushy accumulation.”

Advertisement

Some areas in Western Massachusetts could see 3 to 4 inches of snow, with isolated amounts of 8 inches in areas above 1,500 feet elevation, forecasters said in a tweet.

The forecasters said that after the storm has passed, later Saturday through Monday, there will be “unsettled but generally dry conditions ... with daytime cloudiness and possible light showers. Any showers that do develop should prove spotty and not a washout.”

Tuesday will be mild and dry with temperatures in the 60s verging on 70. Then a cold front will bring the possibility of more widespread rain around Wednesday, forecasters said.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.