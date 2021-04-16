Man, 29, killed after being struck by two vehicles, including hit and run driver, on I-190

Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Thursday, after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck on I-190 northbound, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. The 29-year-old man, of Orange, was driving a 2019 Subaru WRX that “went out of control” while heading southbound on I-190 and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes of the highway.

A 29-year-old man was killed Thursday night after being struck by two different vehicles, including one who allegedly fled the scene of the crash, while walking in the area of the median strip on Interstate 190 in Sterling, State Police said.

The man and his passenger, a 28-year-old Gardner man, moved the Subaru into a breakdown lane after one of its tires became flat, State Police said.

The 29-year-old man then exited the vehicle on foot and was struck by two vehicles — the first of which didn’t stop and fled the scene, State Police said. The man was then struck by a 2016 Volkwagen Jetta “moments later.” The Volkswagen, driven by a 37-year-old Leominster woman, stopped and remained at the scene.

The man was transported to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said. The 28-year-old Gardner man and the 37-year-old Leominster woman were not injured.

State Police continue to seek information on the driver and vehicle that first struck the man, Procopio said.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

