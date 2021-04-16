Man allegedly poured vodka on fire, causing it to accelerate and engulf acquaintance in Lowell

A 42-year-old man who allegedly poured vodka onto a fire, accelerating it and causing it to engulf a man in flames, killing him, is set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Eugene Newton is being arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after he accelerated a fire on Pevey Street in Lowell at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, a statement from Ryan’s office said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Newton, the man, and another woman were sitting around the fire when Newton poured vodka onto it, Ryan’s office said. The fire quickly became out of control but Newton allegedly made no attempt to help the man who had caught on fire or to summon first responders.