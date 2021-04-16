Man seriously injured after crash on Route 130 in Sandwich

A 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a single car crash on Route 130 in Sandwich Friday evening, police said.

The man was driving near Burke Lane in the Forestdale section of the Cape Cod town when the crash occurred just before 7 p.m., police said in a statement.

A medical helicopter was called, but could not fly due to bad weather. He was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.