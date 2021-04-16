News England news in brief

The body of Aiden Blanchard, the 12-year-old boy who went missing on Feb. 5 near the Connecticut River, has been found, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office announced Friday. The boy’s body was found at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday by the Chicopee Police Department Underwater Response Team as part of an ongoing search and rescue effort for the boy. Divers recovered the body “in between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge” in the Connecticut River. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where it was positively identified as Blanchard, Gulluni’s office said. Blanchard, who lived in Chicopee, was last seen walking alone in the area of the Willimansett neighborhood to the lower Front Street area. Search and rescue efforts for Blanchard continued for months, as local law enforcement and State Police canvassed the area near the Connecticut River and Chicopee River. Dive teams, boats, drones, and the State Police Air Wing were used in the months-long search. An investigation into Blanchard’s death is ongoing, Gulluni’s office said.





Advertisement

LOWELL

Man accused of fueling fire

A man who allegedly poured vodka onto a fire, causing it to accelerate and engulf a man who later died, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday in Lowell District Court, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said. Eugene Newton, 42, of Lowell, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury following a fire on Pevey Street Thursday afternoon, Ryan’s office said in a statement. Newton is due to return to court for the hearing on April 23. Newton allegedly poured vodka onto the fire that he was sitting around with the man and a woman. The fire quickly became out of control but Newton allegedly made no attempt to help the man or to summon first responders, Ryan’s office said. The man was transported to Lowell General Hospital and a medical flight was requested for him, but he died of his injuries before a flight could arrive. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement





SALEM

Man arrested on home invasion, drug charges

Police and state troopers arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a home invasion and found the man to be carrying a knife and a large amount of suspected cocaine, authorities said Friday. Police went to 19 Palmer St. to serve an arrest warrant on Kenneth Gonzalez and saw him run into the apartment building at that address while carrying an object, State Police said in a statement. Officers entered a common area in the building and encountered a “man holding a pit bull on a leash [who] showered them with expletives and told them they were not welcome in the building,” according to the statement. Police then entered the basement and saw Gonzalez climbing out a window. Gonzalez ran up a set of stairs and pushed a Salem police detective but was then taken into custody, according to the statement. Outside the basement window, a state trooper found a bag containing Gonzalez’s identification, about 448 grams of suspected cocaine, and more than $50,000 in cash, according to State Police. Gonzalez was arrested on an existing warrant charging him with accessory before the fact to home invasion, State Police said. Following his arrest, Gonzalez was also charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, giving a false name to police, disorderly conduct, and possession of a knife in violation of a municipal ordinance, according to State Police.

Advertisement





SOMERVILLE

Hit-and-run driver turns self in

A 64-year-old man turned himself and his vehicle in to police around noon on Thursday, saying he was the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash this week that critically injured a 72-year-old man, State Police said. The man, a Somerville resident who was not identified, surrendered after police released images of a white Ford vehicle leaving the scene of the crash. He will be summonsed into Somerville District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury when the investigation is complete, according to David Procopio, the State Police spokesman. The victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 8:50 p.m. Monday on McGrath Highway, State Police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and has been hospitalized since the crash, officials said.







