Salem man arrested on home invasion charge allegedly caught with cocaine, $50,000 cash

Officers entered a common area in the building and encountered a “man holding a pit bull on a leash [who] showered them with expletives and told them they were not welcome in the building,” according to the statement.

Troopers from the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Salem police went to 19 Palmer St. on Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant on Kenneth Gonzalez and saw him run into the apartment building at that address while carrying an object, State Police said in a statement Friday.

Salem police and state troopers were jeered by neighbors Wednesday evening as they arrested a 48-year-old Salem man in connection with a home invasion and found him to be carrying a knife, about $50,000 cash, and a large amount of cocaine, authorities said.

Police then entered a common area in the basement and saw Gonzalez climbing out a window, no longer carrying an object, according to State Police. Gonzalez ran up a set of stairs and pushed a Salem police detective but was then taken into custody, according to the statement.

Officers arresting Gonzalez found that he was carrying a large knife and several small bags of suspected narcotics, State Police said. Gonzalez gave police a false name, but officers verified his identity and handcuffed him before he again tried unsuccessfully to flee, according to the statement.

Outside the basement window, a state trooper found a bag containing Gonzalez’s identification, cash, and a large amount of suspected cocaine, authorities said. All told, Gonzalez was carrying roughly 448 grams of suspected cocaine and more than $50,000 in cash, according to State Police.

While the officers apprehended Gonzalez, several neighbors and others gathered around the officers and “shouted verbal threats and expletives,” with encouragement from Gonzalez, according to the statement. Additional Salem officers then arrived to help control the crowd.

Just five days earlier, Palmer Street was also the site of a double shooting that wounded a 40-year-old Salem man and a 21-year-old Danvers woman, police said then.

Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant charging him with accessory before the fact to home invasion, State Police said. Officials did not provide details for that case.

Following his arrest, Gonzalez was also charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, giving a false name to police, disorderly conduct, and possession of a knife in violation of a municipal ordinance, according to State Police.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.