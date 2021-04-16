Try your luck at a treasure hunt

Ryan Collins created “Happy Hunting” to distract himself and his friends during the pandemic. Now, his intricate puzzles have a growing fan base of devotees who race around the state each month looking for his hidden treasures.
Want to try to solve one of Collins’ puzzles? This is the clue for one of his previous treasure hunts. While the cash prize has already been claimed, the hidden treasure box is still out there and can be found. The verse contains all the clues you need.
Two-hundred and ninety-four, but your hunt starts at step one,
Built not without resistance as, before it, there were none,
Minis flank the entry gate of the historic hill you must ascend,
Have you found the right spot, or simply, a dead-end,
And here, beneath a hidden stone, the treasure eludes detection,
Will you search them one by one, or follow its direction
If your guess is right, there will be a note at the site letting you know you’ve succeeded.
Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.