Try your luck at a treasure hunt

Ryan Collins created “Happy Hunting” to distract himself and his friends during the pandemic. Now, his intricate puzzles have a growing fan base of devotees who race around the state each month looking for his hidden treasures.

Want to try to solve one of Collins’ puzzles? This is the clue for one of his previous treasure hunts. While the cash prize has already been claimed, the hidden treasure box is still out there and can be found. The verse contains all the clues you need.

Two-hundred and ninety-four, but your hunt starts at step one,