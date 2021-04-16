fb-pixel Skip to main content

Try your luck at a treasure hunt

By Billy Baker Globe Staff,Updated April 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
Ryan Collins is photographed at the Saugus Iron Works, the location of the first treasure he hid.
Ryan Collins is photographed at the Saugus Iron Works, the location of the first treasure he hid.Suzanne Krieter/Globe staff

Ryan Collins created “Happy Hunting” to distract himself and his friends during the pandemic. Now, his intricate puzzles have a growing fan base of devotees who race around the state each month looking for his hidden treasures.

Want to try to solve one of Collins’ puzzles? This is the clue for one of his previous treasure hunts. While the cash prize has already been claimed, the hidden treasure box is still out there and can be found. The verse contains all the clues you need.

Two-hundred and ninety-four, but your hunt starts at step one,

Built not without resistance as, before it, there were none,

Advertisement

Minis flank the entry gate of the historic hill you must ascend,

Have you found the right spot, or simply, a dead-end,

And here, beneath a hidden stone, the treasure eludes detection,

Will you search them one by one, or follow its direction

If your guess is right, there will be a note at the site letting you know you’ve succeeded.

Related: How a lockdown game became a monthly treasure hunt with a cult following


Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.

Boston Globe video