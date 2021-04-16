Two baby coyotes — er, foxes — are saved from a sewer

On April 5, Foxborough police Officer Adam Byrnes helped Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey rescue what they thought were two baby coyotes that were stuck in a storm drain on Baker Street. The Foxborough Fire Department and the Highway Department also responded to the scene to assist. But once they got them out and cleaned them up, they realized the two little pups weren’t coyotes — they were actually baby foxes. Photos of the rescued babies were posted on the Foxborough Police Department and Animal Control Facebook pages. “Unfortunately we were not successful in reuniting them with mom so they have been sent to rehab where they will hopefully be released when old enough to be on their own!” the Facebook post said. “Thanks to everyone who helped with the rescue and special thanks to fellow ACO/rehabber Erin McCarthy for her help with cleaning these little ones up and making sure they were stable!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SOMEONE LIKES DRAWING WOLVES

On March 30, police were called to check out a report of graffiti on Claflin Road in Brookline. According to a blog post by police, the graffiti appeared to depict “pink, blue and red wolves howling.” This wasn’t the first time this kind of graffiti was discovered there, either. Police said the previous report of graffiti was a white wolf.

PINT-SIZED TRAFFIC GUARDS?

At 6:11 p.m. March 16, a woman called Saugus police because she saw two boys who were about 10 years old “standing in the street trying to direct traffic” on Saville Street. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the youngsters.

SIGN STEALING

At 3:27 p.m. March 14, Wilmington police received a call from someone who saw a man stealing letters off the sign in front of Burger King.

MORE SIGN STEALING

At 5:11 p.m. March 30, Hingham police received a call from a man who noticed that an antique sign for Wompatuck State Park had been stolen off its post. “Caller [reports] that he was one of the people that restored the sign a long time ago,” the log entry states. “Caller says the sign is about 150 years old ... caller said the post is still there and you can see that it was cut with a saw.” Lieutenant Steven Dearth said the sign was owned by the town of Hingham and the department of public works estimated that the sign and pole were valued at $1,000.

NEXT TIME, REMEMBER TO PUT IT IN PARK

At 10:39 a.m. March 24, Bridgewater police got a call from someone at Home Depot who saw an unoccupied vehicle rolling through the parking lot. Police later tweeted that the owner of the runaway vehicle was located and notified.

I THOUGHT I LEFT IT IN THE TRUCK

At 6:47 p.m. April 3, Saugus police received a call from a man who reported that while he was in a store on Route 1, he reached into his pocket and his firearm accidentally went off. According to the log entry, the man had a license to carry the weapon and he told police that he’d locked it up in the glovebox of his gray 2020 Ford F150 pickup truck. Officers Nolan DiPanfilo, and Carmine Cicolini went to the scene, spoke to the man, and brought his firearm to the police station. Police said the man would be charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, vandalizing property, disorderly conduct, and discharging a firearm near a highway.

LASER POINTER PRANKSTERS

At 2:35 a.m. April 3, Peabody police received a call from a man who was accusing his neighbor on Granite Street of “harassing him and his animals by shining a laser in his house.” An officer was dispatched to the scene and spoke to the man’s neighbor, who said there was a sleepover happening at the house. The log entry stated that “the resident will take care of the youths” and peace was restored.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.